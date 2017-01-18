EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt Faced A Tough Hearing From Democrats After Suing The EPA 13 Times

Scott Pruitt, Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is a nightmare nomination for Democrats. As Oklahoma Attorney General, he brought 13 lawsuits against the EPA in an attempt to undermine environmental policy. Needless to say, the Democrats sitting on the panel tasked with confirming Pruitt were not so friendly during his confirmation hearing. Here are the highlights.

'I Do Not Believe Climate Change Is A Hoax'

Going against a series of Trump tweets, Pruitt directly stated that he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax.

Pruitt Will Not Commit To Recusing Himself From His Own Lawsuits Against The EPA

Pruitt has faced heavy scrutiny for previously bringing numerous (some ongoing) lawsuits against the very agency he's been nominated to lead. When asked directly if he'd commit to recuse himself from administering the very cases he's brought while in office, Pruitt refused.

Do You Believe That Climate Change Is Being Caused By Humans?

When Bernie Sanders dug into Pruitt on human-created climate change, Pruitt recited the new party line: "I believe the ability to measure [human impact] with precision...is up for debate," not denying manmade climate change, but disputing its significance.

Pruitt 'Has Not Reviewed' Lead Standards That He Opposes In The Wake Of Flint

When asked about lead standards for drinking water, a clear concern after the recent Flint water crisis, Pruitt said "That's something I have not reviewed nor know about. I would be very concerned about any level of lead going into the drinking water or obviously human consumption but I've not looked at a scientific research on that."

Associat

Kirsten Gillibrand: 'I Need You To Care About Human Health'

In a passionate exchange with Pruitt, Kirsten Gillibrand from New York urged the nominee to consider the real health consequences of his decisions in office.







