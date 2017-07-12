Scientists Didn't Actually Teleport An Object Into Space — Here's What's Going On

You may have seen some pretty incredible headlines around the internet in the past day or so. Headlines like "Scientists Just Teleported An Object Into Space For The First Time." But don't start building that real-life transporter platform in your living room just yet — the truth about the experiment that Chinese physicists describe in a new paper is quite a bit more complicated than the headlines.

Using "quantum teleportation," the scientists instantaneously transmitted information from one earth-bound photon to a second, entangled photon on the satellite. No object actually changed places. Here how Ian Walmsley, a professor of experimental physics at Oxford University, put it in an interview with BBC World At One:

​How it works, it's really communicating information in a way that harnesses quantum mechanics. So they have information in one photon that they have on earth and a second photon that is up in the satellite, and they're able to transfer the information from one to another. So it's not physically transporting the object, if you like, it's changing the information content in a way that allows you to replicate in space the same information that you had on earth. Or rather than replicate, transfer, I should say.

The reason this is possible is because of quantum entanglement, the mysterious phenomenon by which two photons mirror each other despite being separated in space. Here's a good, brief explanation of how entanglement works:

When a particle is entangled with another, everything that happens to one affects the other. How this happens is unknown, but the effect has been confirmed in multiple experiments. Scientists had previously only been able to use the phenomenon to transmit information less than a hundred miles — any further and atmospheric conditions or imperfections in the fiber optic cables cause too much distortion...

Transmitting the photons through space, where there is no atmospheric distortion, makes for a much easier task.



If you want to go deeper on entanglement and quantum teleportation, Ryan F. Mandelbaum has a very good explainer at Gizmodo. Mandelbaum compares entangled photons to red and green balls placed in separate bags.

What the Chinese satellite did was use lasers and crystals to bestow light particles with one of two available properties, in this case, polarization states, entangle them, and separate them between 500 and 1400 kilometers, or 310 to 870 miles. Essentially, they prepared the two bags with the red/green balls.

Once the researchers have these particles entangled over a distance, they can take advantage of their link to send secrets between the bag holders, which is what their new paper, posted on the arXiv physics preprint server, claims to have done.

The bad news is that so far, the technique scientists are using to conduct quantum teleportation isn't very reliable — out of millions of photon states they attempted to transmit into space, only 911 of them were successful. The good news is that if and when physicists get better at quantum teleportation, it has the potential to revolutionize data security by transmitting information from one place to another without any possibility of interception. In other words an instantaneous commute isn't anywhere in your near future, but much more secure communications might be.