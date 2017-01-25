Government Agencies Are Really Letting Their Climate Science Tweets Fly

Things are bad if you work in the parts of the US government that were built to take care of the environment. Yesterday we wrote about how Trump put a freeze on the EPA and told its employees not to talk about it. We also wrote about South Dakota's Badlands National Park Twitter account, which went rogue by tweeting out a bunch of climate science. Here are those tweets again.
And while the Trump administration is already making it hard for scientists to disseminate facts about humans' involvement with climate change, that's not stopping certain government organizations from trying.
NASA got in there.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Centers for Environmental Information weighed in.
California's Golden Gate National Park spoke up.
The National Park Service's climate change division also sent this one out, albeit before Trump's inauguration.
They're all saying the same thing: the Earth is warming at a rapid rate, and it should alarm anyone living here. And if you're still skeptical of these figures, NASA chimed in again to explain how all these scientists reached this consensus on climate.
And while these tweets don't have much to do with climate change science, the certainly do feel like commentary on the Immigration actions Trump took today.
Some good parody accounts have also sprung up. @AltNatParkSer, which claims to be run by rangers at Washington state's Mt. Rainer National Park, has already hit 600k followers:
Other Badlands imitators have taken up where the official account had to leave off:
For more good information on climate change, it would probably be a good idea to follow Twitter accounts like NPS Climate Change and NASA Climate. And for more roundups of all the most important news on the web, Digg has you covered.