Government Agencies Are Really Letting Their Climate Science Tweets Fly

Things are bad if you work in the parts of the US government that were built to take care of the environment. Yesterday we wrote about how Trump put a freeze on the EPA and told its employees not to talk about it. We also wrote about South Dakota's Badlands National Park Twitter account, which went rogue by tweeting out a bunch of climate science. Here are those tweets again.

The @BadlandsNPS climate tweets have been deleted. I took screenshots. pic.twitter.com/YB5RKvAUFX — Wendy Thurm (@hangingsliders) January 24, 2017





And while the Trump administration is already making it hard for scientists to disseminate facts about humans' involvement with climate change, that's not stopping certain government organizations from trying.

NASA got in there.

Dec 2016's avg global temp was 3rd highest on record. Global avg atmospheric CO2 concentration was ~405 ppm. https://t.co/Q7xdVFTBf5 — NASA Climate (@NASAClimate) January 24, 2017





The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Centers for Environmental Information weighed in.





California's Golden Gate National Park spoke up.

2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row. Check out this @NASA & @NOAA report: https://t.co/rLJUC56xqi pic.twitter.com/AKhFzYw6l6 — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) January 23, 2017





The National Park Service's climate change division also sent this one out, albeit before Trump's inauguration.

Today @NOAA & @NASA announced that 2016 was the hottest year on record, breaking 2015's record. Which broke 2014's. https://t.co/nWoXEYDnaJ pic.twitter.com/YqHdvLr1I8 — NPS Climate Change (@ClimateNPS) January 18, 2017





They're all saying the same thing: the Earth is warming at a rapid rate, and it should alarm anyone living here. And if you're still skeptical of these figures, NASA chimed in again to explain how all these scientists reached this consensus on climate.

We just experienced the hottest year on record. Again.



How do we know? https://t.co/gTKtgTMns0 pic.twitter.com/xAcQAZMXyE — NASA Goddard Images (@NASAGoddardPix) January 18, 2017





And while these tweets don't have much to do with climate change science, the certainly do feel like commentary on the Immigration actions Trump took today.

During WWII Death Valley hosted 65 endangered internees after the #Manzanar Riot. #JapaneseAmericanInternment — Death Valley NP (@DeathValleyNPS) January 25, 2017









Togo Tanaka: interned at Manzanar and Cow Creek (Death Valley) during WWII #JapaneseAmericanInternment pic.twitter.com/hvqtv6rynV — Death Valley NP (@DeathValleyNPS) January 25, 2017





Some good parody accounts have also sprung up. @AltNatParkSer, which claims to be run by rangers at Washington state's Mt. Rainer National Park, has already hit 600k followers:

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS.



You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017





Other Badlands imitators have taken up where the official account had to leave off:

Have there been cutbacks? Sure. But take it from us: the Trump administration is still committed to rigorous scientific research. pic.twitter.com/hQKI5ifumA — BadlandsNPS (@BadIandsNPS) January 25, 2017









Hey, friends. Here to support @BadlandsNPS with the science facts they can no longer share! — BadHombreLands NPS (@BadHombreNPS) January 24, 2017









Today @realDonaldTrump will sign an order banning immigration from Muslim countries. (We don't actually have a joke. That's just fucked up.) — BadlandsNPS (@BadIandsNPS) January 25, 2017





For more good information on climate change, it would probably be a good idea to follow Twitter accounts like NPS Climate Change and NASA Climate. And for more roundups of all the most important news on the web, Digg has you covered.