Stephen Colbert Grilled Anthony Scaramucci About Trump's Failure To Condemn Nazis, And It Was Very Satisfying

'THIS IS ON THE RECORD'

​Former hot mess of a White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" last night — his first television interview since being fired 11 days into his tenure — and Colbert did not hesitate to ask tough questions.

After introducing Scaramucci as "the shortest lived White House communications director in history" (and playing him on, naturally, with "Bohemian Rhapsody"), Colbert launched straight into grilling Scaramucci about Trump's failure to condemn white supremacist violence in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The questioning about dysfunction in the White House continued in the second half of the interview.

Further confirmation that Stephen Colbert is this generation's Walter Cronkite.





