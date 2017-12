As fires continue to rip through the Los Angeles area, people aren't the only ones evacuating. According to the people who filmed this, the man pulled over on Highway 1, jumped out of his car and ventured next to the flames to save a small wild rabbit:

Witnesses saw this man pull over and rescue a rabbit from the LA wildfires. pic.twitter.com/v9EYpcmK9M — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017

Now get back in your car and drive, dude.





[Via NBC News]​