What To Know About The Arrests Of Saudi Arabian Princes As Part Of An Anti-Corruption Investigation

On Saturday night, dozens of prominent Saudi figures including eleven princes were arrested as part of an anti-corruption investigation formally launched by King Salman just hours earlier. Here's what you need to know.

The Anti-Corruption Committee Is Headed By Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's defense minister and heir apparent to the throne, was appointed head of the anti-corruption investigative committee by King Salman. Mohammed bin Salman is widely considered to be the power behind the throne — the aging King Salman ousted the former Crown Prince Muhammed bin Nayef in June this year while Mohammed bin Salman has continued to rise in prominence. The sudden detention of several princes and ministers yesterday can be seen as part of a continuing consolidation of power around Mohammed bin Salman.

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Is One Of The Arrested Men

As The New York Times notes, Alwaleed bin Talal has made waves in the past for his criticism of Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign. Trump has been cordial with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since becoming president and today Trump phoned King Salman while visiting Japan to thank and praise both the King and the Crown Prince. No mentions of the arrests were made during the call.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has substantial stakes in companies like Citigroup, Twitter and Lyft. Forbes magazine has estimated his wealth at $17 billion. A more comprehensive survey of his prominent business ties is available at The New York Times.

Three Active Ministers Were Arrested And Immediately Replaced In Their Positions

As reported by CNN, the Saudi minister for Economy and Planning, the minister of the National Guard and the Naval Forces Commander have all been replaced following the arrests of their predecessors:

The three ousted ministers were replaced with Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al Muqren becoming National Guard minister, Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri becoming the Economy and Planning Minister, and Vice Admiral Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghifaili taking on the role of Naval Forces Commander.



The Arrests Are Being Positioned As Part Of Ongoing Reform Efforts In Saudi Arabia

Given that Saudi Arabia is a monarchy, the idea of identifying corruption in an objective matter might seem farcical. Still, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leading the charge, projecting an image of responsible reform has been a prominent theme amongst recent policy moves.

In September officials announced that Saudi Arabian women would be legally allowed to drive starting in 2018. Saudi Arabia is currently the only country that bans women from the road. A week ago the decision to allow women into sports stadiums starting next year was also finalized.

Before becoming Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman championed "Vision 2030," a planning document drafted by American consultants that lays out a vision for an economically diversified and less culturally conservative Saudi Arabia. The plan is starkly ambitious, tech- and youth-focused and has drawn criticism for lacking substantial recognition of the economic realities and domestic repression plaguing the country.

The Crown Prince also publicly promised to shift Saudi Arabia to a more "moderate" Islam in late October, claiming that the country's religious conservatism stems from mishandled reactions to the Iranian revolution.

How Supporters Of Saudi Reforms Will Respond To This Round Of Arrests Remains To Be Seen

The Intercept ran through the connections between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and United States think tanks, positing that American policy hubs accepting Saudi funding will have a difficult time defending or praising the arrests as part of a legitimate reform effort.

Scholars at the think tanks that are backed with Saudi and UAE money say they pride themselves on their ability to speak and write freely, and bristle at any suggestion that the funding corrupts the intellectual product.



Arrested Individuals Are Currently Being Kept In The Capital's Ritz Carlton

Rather than taking princes and officials in at a detention facility, all those arrested in the sweep are being kept in a handful of 5-star hotels, including the Riyadh Ritz Carlton. A spokesperson for the Ritz Carlton hotel brand declined to discuss the arrests with reporters at The Washington Post.