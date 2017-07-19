Saudi Police Release Woman Filmed Wearing Miniskirt In Viral Video — Here's What's Going On

A Saudi woman who appeared in a video wearing​ a crop top and miniskirt was released by police today after they determined that the video was posted online without her knowledge or consent.

A statement released by the Center for International Communication said police released the woman, who was not named. It says she was released Tuesday evening after a few hours of questioning and that she told investigators that the video posted on social media was published without her knowledge.

"She was released without charge and the case has been closed by the prosecutor," the statement said.

The video drew widespread condemnation in Saudi Arabia, where women are required by law to wear long, loose robes obscuring their bodies.

In the video, which has gone viral since first emerging on Snapchat over the weekend, the woman is filmed walking around a historic fort in a miniskirt with no one else around. The short video, shot in a village in the desert region of Najd, where many of Saudi Arabia's most conservative tribes and families are from, is followed by other shots of her sitting in the desert.

The video sparked a Twitter hashtag that called for her arrest, with many saying she flagrantly disobeyed Saudi rules, which require all women living in the kingdom, including foreigners, to wear long, loose robes known as abayas in public. Most Saudi women also wear a headscarf and veil that covers the face.

The hashtag in question translates as "the trial of Khulood the model is a must." (The woman is known online as Khulood, though her real identity has not been released.)

Some defended Khulood by noting that US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, had chosen not to wear abayas or headscarves during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May.

Fatima al-Issa wrote: "If she was a foreigner, they would sing about the beauty of her waist and the enchantment of her eyes... But because she is Saudi they are calling for her arrest."

The woman's release comes as Saudi's government has instituted slight modernizations to its laws restricting women's freedom.

The government announced last week that girls would be allowed for the first time to play sports in public school and have access to physical education classes. The powers of the kingdom's religious police have also been curtailed, and they are officially no longer allowed to arrest people.

However, women in Saudi Arabia are still prohibited from driving and traveling abroad without permission from a husband, father or brother.