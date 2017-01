NASA's Cassini spacecraft has entered its "ring-grazing" phase as it approaches the planet's icy orbiters. As part of its mission, the craft has transmitted images of the rings at twice the resolution that humans have even been able to achieve previously (see full resolution photos here). Details as small as 550 meters, or a few hundred feet smaller than earth's tallest building, are visible in the photos.

Saturn's Outer B Ring

Saturn's A Ring

A Density Wave In Saturn's A Ring