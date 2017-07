President Trump's early-morning Twitter announcement that transgender men and women will not be allowed to serve in the military is, understandably, one of the top stories of the day.

But while the Pentagon has expressed that the decision was made by the White House, President Trump's Press Secretary didn't seem too keen on answering questions about the ban at Wednesday's briefing:

Here's the moment @SHSanders45 tried to stop the briefing because the administration is unprepared to discuss Trump's trans military ban—> pic.twitter.com/erxB3ndp9N — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 26, 2017





[Twitter]