What The Reviews Have To Say About Netflix's Zombie Drew Barrymore Sitcom 'Santa Clarita Diet'

​Zombie narratives are a little overplayed, including funnier takes. Santa Clarita Diet, which arrives on Netflix today, knows this, so the undead status of its lead character takes a backseat to gleefully gory cannibalism and familial murder plotting. It's a tough sell for a sitcom, but creator Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Andy Richter Controls the Universe) is no stranger to weird-funny.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star as Sheila and Joel Hammond, married realtors whose family takes on a new life when Sheila dies — sort of. Now full of energy and hungry for human flesh, Sheila needs the help of Joel and teen daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) to blend in while satisfying her zombie urges. Is it worth a Netflix binge? Here's what reviews say:

Before You Wail "Spoilers," This Show Wastes No Time Setting Up Its Premise

There's no real point in being coy, because Sheila's transformation is an abrupt, vomit-filled thing that occurs early in the pilot — probably too early. The series is a before/after transformation story in which our only real sense of Sheila and Joel's "before" life comes from them complaining about it for 10 minutes.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

How did this happen? Is this a virus? Did she eat some bad shrimp or something? Santa Clarita Diet leaves the specifics intentionally vague. Instead, Joel and Sheila are more concerned with Sheila’s new appetite, which only craves human flesh[...] As such, Joel and Sheila go from killing retail investments to killing neighbors, strangers and potential clients. It’s the only way Sheila stays alive. Well, kinda alive. You know what I mean.

[We Got This Covered]





Like Fresco's Other Shows, It Commits To The Bit (Or Is It Bite?)

The vomit gag is an early indicator, but Santa Clarita Diet subtly shifts gears over the course of its first episode, beginning as a bright spoof of suburban living and ending as a full-tilt, blood-spattered horror-comedy. It’s not a total shock coming from Victor Fresco, whose work on Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls The Universe swirled genre elements into more conventional sitcoms setups.

[AV Club]

What is genuinely great about “Santa Clarita Diet” is just how surprising each plot development is. Because it is unafraid to dabble in gore, murder, or high school drama, the show is capable of moving in a lot of different directions. In the midst of a dark comedy with bloody humor, Joel has to mourn the woman his wife once was — a slightly pathetic, somewhat affecting display of pathos that is both funny and sad, even as Sheila, half-mad with zombie-like hunger, has to try to remember that she has to make sacrifices for the people she loves.

[Variety]





Barrymore And Olyphant Make For A Cute, Murderous Couple

Barrymore isn’t the first actress you necessarily think of for grotesque physical comedy (in the past she’s left that to Adam Sandler), but clearly that’s a mistake on all our parts. She absolutely shines as Sheila embraces her newfound zest for life, and all the aggression, goofiness, and refreshingly bad behavior that comes with it–traits we don’t get to see very often out of women on television, if I might be J-Law levels of bold.

[Nerdist]

Olyphant, meanwhile, is good here as well, as per usual. Though comedy isn’t his specialty, the Justified star fits into his Ty Burrell-esque role with eagerness and willingness to go beyond his comfort zone. Alongside his fellow lead, they provide a warm beating heart to the un-beating heart show.

[We Got This Covered]





If Absurd Plots Aren't Your Thing Then 'Santa Clarita Diet' Probably Isn't Either

It’s unclear if the whole zombie thing is a metaphor – for the pressure that society puts on women to be perfect, how there’s something dark happening behind every picket fence – or it’s just to prove that Drew Barrymore can chew on a human foot and still look adorable. No one is expecting Mike Leigh levels of stark realism from a sitcom in which the star of Never Been Kissed eats human flesh, but the show skates over major plot points, such as how Sheila’s death happened and why no one is having a nervy b over the whole zombie thing.

[The Guardian]

Compared to bloody B-movies, Santa Clarita Diet stacks up pretty well. You can put the zombie murder scenes squarely next to anything from the back of your local Blockbuster and it will hold its own. There are blood spurts and barfed-up organs. It is campy, and some people are into that.

[The Verge]





TL;DR

It might not be the type of thing you’ll want to feast on, but Santa Clarita Diet is good for a little snack here or there.

[AV Club]





Watch The Trailer











