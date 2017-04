You take the time out of your busy day to craft a stacked sammie and, oh boy, does it look delicious. As you raise that fine delicacy to your face and take a big chomp, suddenly — heartbreak! The tender vegetables pour out onto your lap with the pressure of your bite.

Thankfully, the fine folks at Cooking Channel have finally figured out a solution to this age-old First World Problem. Check it out below.

We found a solution to sandwich fillings falling out. Hint: #science!

Watch more food hacks from @thesporkful: https://t.co/EnAbp1HcgL pic.twitter.com/os12gC85fA — Cooking Channel (@CookingChannel) April 5, 2017