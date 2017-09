Nerdist science editor Kyle Hill just uploaded this mind-blowing video of a box of sand filled with blowing air, turning the sand into a "fluidized bed." Fluidized beds are when solid particulates are placed under the appropriate conditions that cause them to behave as a fluid would... yeah, we didn't know that was possible either.

If you blow air through sand, it becomes a "fluidized bed," and acts just like a liquid pic.twitter.com/5fJZMClJsO — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) September 20, 2017





Science is cool.