What To Know About The Disputed Leonardo Da Vinci Painting That Sold For $450.3M

​On Wednesday, Christie's sold a painting of Christ that was marketed as "the last Da Vinci" for $450.3 million, setting a record for the price of any work of art ever sold at auction. But critics say that the work, far from being "the male Mona Lisa," as Christie's dubbed it, is undistinguished and possibly not even a true Leonardo. Here's what to know about "Salvator Mundi" ("The Savior of the World").

Christie's Unleashed An 'Unprecedented' Marketing Campaign Before The Sale

"Salvator Mundi" was rediscovered at an estate auction in 2005, where it sold for less than $10,000, and has since been heavily restored. Christie's made the unusual decision to sell it at a contemporary art sale, rather than the old masters auction, to reach a larger audience of potential buyers — and it did all it could to generate hype for the sale.

Christie's marketing campaign was perhaps unprecedented in the art world; it was the first time the auction house went so far as to enlist an outside agency to advertise the work. Christie's also released a video that included top executives pitching the painting to Hong Kong clients as "the holy grail of our business" and likening it to "the discovery of a new planet." Christie's called the work "the Last da Vinci," the only known painting by the Renaissance master still in a private collection (some 15 others are in museums).

"It's been a brilliant marketing campaign," said Alan Hobart, director of the Pyms Gallery in London...

Here's Christie's ad for the painting:

Critics Say The Painting Is In Poor Condition And Was Excessively Restored

When the painting was rediscovered, it had been painted over by someone else and substantially damaged, and so it required extensive — and some say excessive — restoration.

According to the painting's ace restorer, Dianne Dwyer Modestini, the walnut panel on which it was painted was substantially "worm-tunneled." Pictures of the work in its "cleaned state before restoration" look as if Christ has been hit by a bolt of lightning: a split slashes through the center of the figure's chest, veering just to the left of his face, bisecting the painting...

Since the two halves no longer joined together levelly, someone evidently tried to file down the edges with some type of blade to make them even, scouring off whole sections of paint, sometimes down to "fresh wood," including Christ's beautiful curly hair — a Leonardo signature — on the left side. Where Leonardo's original painting survived, much of the ingeniously delicate detail and intricate modeling had been abraded away, and had to be recreated through Modestini’s informed guesswork.

Not All Experts Agree That The Painting Is A True Leonardo

One Leonardo expert in particular, Frank Zöllner, argues that the composition of the painting suggests that it is, at best, a product of Leonardo's workshop. Here's how New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz (another "Salvator Mundi" skeptic) summarizes and quotes from Zöllner's art journal critique:

Zöllner writes: "also exhibits a number of weaknesses. The flesh tones of the blessing hand, for example, appear pallid and waxen as in a number of workshop paintings. Christ's ringlets also seem to me too schematic in their execution, the larger drapery folds too undifferentiated, especially on the right-hand side. They do not begin to bear comparison with the Mona Lisa, for example…." He goes on to add, "We might sooner see the Salvator Mundi as a high-quality product of Leonardo's workshop painted only after 1507."

He adds that the "strongly developed sfumato technique corresponds more closely to the manner of a talented Leonardo pupil active in the 1520s" And finally rightly concludes: "The way in which the painting was placed on the market also gave rise to concern."

Of Particular Concern Is The Orb Held By Christ In The Painting

One critic and Leonardo biographer, Walter Isaacson, has analyzed the glass orb shown in the painting, which "does not refract or distort the light passing through it" the way a true glass orb would.

He writes: "In one respect, it is rendered with beautiful scientific precision … But Leonardo failed to paint the distortion that would occur when looking through a solid clear orb at objects that are not touching the orb...

It is all the more puzzling, he notes, as Leonardo was at that time "deep into his optics studies, and how light reflects and refracts was an obsession".



Despite the mystery of the orb, Isaacson believes that the painting is a real Leonardo.

Some Critics Say The Flattened Composition Is Also Out Of Sync With Leonardo's Style

Michael Daley, the director of ArtWatch UK, argues that the composition of the painting is too staid and lacking in depth to resemble a true Leonardo. In October, he told the Guardian,

There isn't enough to claim it's a Leonardo. His figural development was towards greater naturalism and complexity of posture — heads turning this way, shoulders turning the other way, with twists and movement.

The Salvator Mundi is dead-pan flat, like an icon, with no real depth in the modelling. Another unexplained peculiarity is that the figure itself is heavily and uncharacteristically cropped.

Christie's was apparently unhappy with these critiques, because the Guardian's article summarizing the arguments against "Salvator Mundi" authenticity now bears a note saying, "This article is the subject of a legal complaint made on behalf of Christie's International Plc." But apparently Christie's needn't have worried — regardless of the authenticity of "Salvator Mundi," the auction house's marketing campaign on its behalf clearly worked.