Why Did Salt Bae Go To The Polls This Weekend?

Salt Bae hasn't brought attention to a simple local politics story — the world is anxiously waiting on the results of Turkey's constitutional referendum. If the referendum is approved, Turkey's parliamentary system will be dropped for an executive presidency, allowing current president Recep Tayyip Ergodan to further consolidate power. Close to a dozen MPs in Turkey's pro-Kurdish (and anti-referendum) party have been jailed. If the "yes" vote passes, Ergodan will have all-but-total control over the country's budgeting process.





Is the internet's favorite chef voting yes or no? We don't know — but, for style points alone, we're a "yes" on Salt Bae.





[via Borzou Daragahi]