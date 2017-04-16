SPRINKLE SOME CIVICS ON IT

Why Did Salt Bae Go To The Polls This Weekend?

What's Salt Bae been up to this weekend? Oh, just following through on his civic duties in a potentially pivotal referendum vote:


 

Salt Bae hasn't brought attention to a simple local politics story — the world is anxiously waiting on the results of Turkey's constitutional referendum. If the referendum is approved, Turkey's parliamentary system will be dropped for an executive presidency, allowing current president Recep Tayyip Ergodan to further consolidate power. Close to a dozen MPs in Turkey's pro-Kurdish (and anti-referendum) party have been jailed. If the "yes" vote passes, Ergodan will have all-but-total control over the country's budgeting process.


Is the internet's favorite chef voting yes or no? We don't know — but, for style points alone, we're a "yes" on Salt Bae.


[via Borzou Daragahi]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

A LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE

9 diggs
On Tuesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin promoted the theory that the Idlib chemical attack that occurred last week in Syria was a false flag operation by the US — a theory that originated from Assad loyalists Al-Masdar and made its way to noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars.