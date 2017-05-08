Sally Yates Says She Told White House That Michael Flynn Was 'Compromised With Respect' To Russia — Here's What To Know

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates takes her seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing.

Sally Yates, the Obama appointee who served as acting Attorney General for 10 days under President Trump, will testify before the Senate Subcommittee On Crime And Terrorism today. You can watch the hearing live here.

Yates is expected to detail the conversation she had with a White House attorney regarding former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's contact with a Russian official in December. We'll update this post with highlights from Yates' testimony.

Yates Says 'This Was A Matter Of Some Urgency' Because Flynn Was 'Compromised'

"We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House," Yates said, "in part because the vice president was unknowingly making false statements to the public and because we believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians." Later, she added, "To state the obvious, you don't want your national security advisor compromised by the Russians."

Sally Yates: “We believed General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians” pic.twitter.com/Cd2sH4KSl9 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 8, 2017





Yates Says She Had Three Conversations With White House Counsel Donald McGahn About Flynn

I had two in-person meetings and one phone call with the White House counsel about Mr. Flynn. The first meeting occurred on January 26. I called Don McGahn first thing that morning and told him that I had a very sensitive matter that I needed to discuss with him, that I couldn't talk about it on the phone, and that I needed to come see him. And he agreed to meet with me later that afternoon. I took a senior member of the national security division who was overseeing this matter with me to meet with Mr. McGahn. We met in his office at the White House, which is a SCIF, so we could discuss classified information in his office. We began our meeting telling him that there had been press accounts of statements by the vice president and others that related conduct that Mr. Flynn had been involved in that we knew not to be the truth. And as I tell you what happened here, again, I'm going to be very careful not to reveal classified information.



At this point Graham interrupted her, but he let her return to her account of this conversation a few minutes later. She said she described Flynn's conduct to McGahn in detail and told him that she felt that administration officials, and the American people, had been misled by Flynn.

We weren't the only ones that knew all of this — that the Russians also knew what General Flynn had done, and the Russians also knew that General Flynn had misled the vice president and others. Because in the media accounts, it was clear from the vice president and others that they were repeating what General Flynn had told them, and that this was a problem, because not only did we believe that the Russians knew this, but that they likely had proof of this information, and that created a compromise situation, a situation where the national security advisor essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians. Finally, we told them that we were giving them all of this information so that they could take action, the action that they deemed appropriate. I remember that Mr. McGahn asked me whether or not General Flynn should be fired, and I told him that that really wasn't our call, that was up to them, but that we were giving them this information so that they could take action. And that was the first meeting.



Yates Warns That Many "Topics Of Interest" Are Classified

In her prepared introductory remarks, Yates emphasized that she won't be able to speak freely about topics that concern classified information.

I also want to note that I intend my answers today to be as fulsome and comprehensive as possible while respecting my legal and ethical boundaries. As the Subcommittee understands, many of the topics of interest today concern classified information that I cannot address in this public setting, either directly or indirectly. My duty to protect classified information applies just as much to me as a former official as it did when I led the Department.