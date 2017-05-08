Sally Yates Says She Told White House That Michael Flynn Was 'Compromised With Respect' To Russia — Here's What To Know

Sally Yates, the Obama appointee who served as acting Attorney General for 10 days under President Trump, will testify before the Senate Subcommittee On Crime And Terrorism today. You can watch the hearing live here.
Yates is expected to detail the conversation she had with a White House attorney regarding former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's contact with a Russian official in December. We'll update this post with highlights from Yates' testimony.
Yates Says 'This Was A Matter Of Some Urgency' Because Flynn Was 'Compromised'
"We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House," Yates said, "in part because the vice president was unknowingly making false statements to the public and because we believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians." Later, she added, "To state the obvious, you don't want your national security advisor compromised by the Russians."
Yates Says She Had Three Conversations With White House Counsel Donald McGahn About Flynn
I had two in-person meetings and one phone call with the White House counsel about Mr. Flynn. The first meeting occurred on January 26. I called Don McGahn first thing that morning and told him that I had a very sensitive matter that I needed to discuss with him, that I couldn't talk about it on the phone, and that I needed to come see him. And he agreed to meet with me later that afternoon. I took a senior member of the national security division who was overseeing this matter with me to meet with Mr. McGahn. We met in his office at the White House, which is a SCIF, so we could discuss classified information in his office. We began our meeting telling him that there had been press accounts of statements by the vice president and others that related conduct that Mr. Flynn had been involved in that we knew not to be the truth. And as I tell you what happened here, again, I'm going to be very careful not to reveal classified information.
At this point Graham interrupted her, but he let her return to her account of this conversation a few minutes later. She said she described Flynn's conduct to McGahn in detail and told him that she felt that administration officials, and the American people, had been misled by Flynn.
We weren't the only ones that knew all of this — that the Russians also knew what General Flynn had done, and the Russians also knew that General Flynn had misled the vice president and others. Because in the media accounts, it was clear from the vice president and others that they were repeating what General Flynn had told them, and that this was a problem, because not only did we believe that the Russians knew this, but that they likely had proof of this information, and that created a compromise situation, a situation where the national security advisor essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians. Finally, we told them that we were giving them all of this information so that they could take action, the action that they deemed appropriate. I remember that Mr. McGahn asked me whether or not General Flynn should be fired, and I told him that that really wasn't our call, that was up to them, but that we were giving them this information so that they could take action. And that was the first meeting.
Yates Warns That Many "Topics Of Interest" Are Classified
In her prepared introductory remarks, Yates emphasized that she won't be able to speak freely about topics that concern classified information.
I also want to note that I intend my answers today to be as fulsome and comprehensive as possible while respecting my legal and ethical boundaries. As the Subcommittee understands, many of the topics of interest today concern classified information that I cannot address in this public setting, either directly or indirectly. My duty to protect classified information applies just as much to me as a former official as it did when I led the Department.
You can read the rest of Yates' prepared remarks here.
What We Know Before The Hearing
Here's a (relatively) brief rundown of what we know about Yates' role in the Flynn investigation. (Believe us, we could have gone way longer — this story is very complicated.) For a more thorough explanation of Flynn's alleged misdeeds, here's a timeline of the scandal over foreign payments he received.
The basic question that Yates' testimony might help answer is what the White House knew about Flynn's contact with Russian officials and when they knew it.
Michael Flynn Had Multiple Conversations With Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak On December 29
The conversation occurred on the same day that President Obama announced economic sanctions against Russia for its attempts to influence the 2016 election. The Washington Post reported that the conversation had taken place two weeks later:
According to a senior U.S. government official, Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions? The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about "disputes" with the United States.
Mike Pence And Other Trump Officials Told Reporters That Flynn And Kislyak Hadn't Discussed Sanctions
The vice president-elect and other Trump transition officials went on a media blitz in the days and weeks after the Post reported on the contact between Flynn and Kislyak. Pence insisted that there was nothing improper in Flynn's conversations with Kislyak.
"They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States' decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia," Pence said.
[CNN]
Yates Warned White House Counsel That Flynn's Public Insistence That He Hadn't Discussed Sanctions With Kislyak Might Make Him Vulnerable To Blackmail
A few days after the inauguration, Yates held a meeting with the White House counsel, Donald McGahn, to warn him that Flynn had put himself in a compromising position by denying that he'd discussed sanctions with Kislyak. Kislyak's communications had been monitored by FBI agents, who reportedly discovered that Kislyak had discussed sanctions with Flynn on December 29. The conversation between Yates and McGahn was first reported by the Washington Post on February 13:
The acting attorney general informed the Trump White House late last month that she believed Michael Flynn had misled senior administration officials about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and warned that the national security adviser was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail, current and former U.S. officials said.
The message, delivered by Sally Q. Yates and a senior career national security official to the White House counsel, was prompted by concerns that Flynn, when asked about his calls and texts with the Russian diplomat, had told Vice President-elect Mike Pence and others that he had not discussed the Obama administration sanctions on Russia for its interference in the 2016 election, the officials said.
Exactly what was said in the conversation between Yates and McGahn on January 26 will likely be a topic of questioning the Senate hearing today. The White House has characterized the conversation as a "heads up," but Yates is reportedly planning to testify that she shared "serious concerns" about Flynn with the administration.
Trump Fired Yates On January 30 For Refusing To Enforce His Travel Ban
Yates was fired after she'd warned the White House about Flynn's contact with Kislyak but before the public knew that she had warned the White House about Flynn's contact with Kislyak. (The firing was, as far as we can tell, unrelated to the Flynn investigation.)
President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday night, removing her as the nation’s top law enforcement officer after she defiantly refused to defend his executive order closing the nation's borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.
Trump Fired Flynn Immediately Following The Washington Post Report's About Yates' Conversation With McGahn
Vox's Matt Yglesias explains it best:
Flynn wasn’t fired when Trump was told that Flynn had lied to Pence. Nor was Flynn fired when Pence found out that Flynn had lied to Pence. Rather, Flynn was fired a few hours after the Washington Post told the public that Trump had been told weeks earlier that Flynn had lied to Pence.
[Vox]
Yates Was Supposed To Testify Before The House Intelligence Committee In Late March, But The White House Reportedly Tried To Block Her Testimony
The Trump administration sought to block former acting attorney general Sally Yates from testifying in the House investigation of possible links between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s campaign, according to letters provided to The Washington Post.
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committees, Representative Devin Nunes, cancelled the hearing before Yates had a chance to testify.
This Morning, Trump Accused Yates Of Leaking Classified Information To The Press (Without Evidence)
Trump tweeted, and then deleted, the following:
Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council.
[Twitter]
He then retweeted it with the correct spelling of "counsel."