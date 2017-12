By rule, in football, the play isn't dead until the ball-carrier is down or the ball has hit the ground​. So when the bounced around after an incomplete pass by the Atlanta Falcons and landed on New Orleans' cornerback Marshon Lattimore's butt, the Saints' defenders took full advantage, scooping up an interception off said butt:

Marshon Lattimore with the improbable interception pic.twitter.com/R5WjfSYcxW — Basketball Jones (@ASportsJones) December 24, 2017

As far as butt-related turnovers go, this beats the Butt Fumble for skill, but definitely not for hilarity.