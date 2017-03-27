How One Startup Is Waging War On Multitasking

“How are you?”

“Super busy,” said everyone, always.

In May of 2016, Russell Haines and Tim Metz of Indiegogo-success Saent set out to change that. The mission was simple: help people be less distracted, more productive, and perhaps even more balanced.



“Productivity doesn’t only have to be about doing more. It can also mean finishing earlier,” wrote co-founder Metz in his Medium series En Route to Saenthood. In a world where working from home is the norm, and emails are at a glance, they were committed to re-introducing “focus”.

But What Is ‘Saent’?

Saent is composed of both digital and physical elements that work together to maximize your focus and productivity. The app removes digital distractions while you work (looking at you Facebook) and utilizes data to deliver insights and gamify your focus levels with challenges throughout the day. Then there’s the mysterious little white sphere. The physical hardware keeps you focused by signaling to outsiders that they should, in essence, go away. The hardware also connects to your computer via Bluetooth and can also be used to time offline activities. Together, Saent works to keep you focused while you work, so that you may even start to experience a little thing we like to call work-life balance.

But what about those of us who are really good at multitasking? Even if you consider yourself a great multitasker, Metz says you’re probably wrong. In fact, only 2-3% of the population is actually genetically built to multitask effectively.​

The Road To Production

After hitting their Indiegogo goal, Metz and Haines hit two production delays before finally shipping out the product. To Metz’s surprise the hardware manufacturing process proved to be long and tiresome. From plastic molding to the creation of rubber feet to the actual human error that can occur while making each Saent product by hand, the road to production was nothing if not rocky. Even then, they admit the software could have used more testing before deployment.

The High Praise

But the product did deploy, and the Indiegogo backers did indeed receive their focus-enhancing devices as promised. From there, the high praise started to pour in. Everyone from Fast Company to Newsweek praised Saent for its innovation, effectiveness, and gamification of something so hard to quantify - focus. "[Here's] why Saent is so appealing in the first place: it's not what Saent adds to your workflow; it's what it takes away," noted Fast Company.

The road to Saent may have been long and winding for the ambitious cofounders, but the road to focus for the rest of us is a little clearer now. Digg readers can save $30 on the device, and pick one up for $49.99 today.





