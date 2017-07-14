Trump Cuts Wall By 1,000 Miles, Says It Should Be Transparent, And Other Trump News From Today

​Friday. July 14th. Day 175.

Trump Cuts Border Wall By 1000 Miles, Says It Should Be Transparent: President Trump told reporters yesterday that he doesn't think the border wall should be continuous, saying that it will only need to be built on 700 miles of the 2000 mile long border. He also said he things that it should be transparent, so that people can see if drug smugglers are going to be throwing bags of drugs over the wall. This is not a joke.



Former Russian Counter Intelligence Officer Was Also Part Of Recently Revealed Donald Trump Jr. Meeting: A day after it was reported that Donald Trump Jr. will be asked by the Senate to testify about a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign, which was revealed earlier this week, NBC News is reporting that a Russian-American lobbyist — who is also a former intelligence agent with suspected ongoing ties to Russian intelligence — was also present at the meeting.

Hawaii Judge Orders Trump To Loosen Travel Ban: A Hawaiin judge has ruled that close family members of US citizens, such as grandparents, uncles, and in-laws are exempt from from Trump's travel ban. The issue came up after Trump's travel ban went partially into effect after the US Supreme Court lifted a hold on its enforcement.

Trump Wrong About How Russian Lawyer Got Into US: Yesterday, in a press conference with the French President, President Trump hinted at the belief that somehow Attorney General Loretta Lynch had a hand in allowing Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya into the country. BuzzFeed news reports that after contacting DHS, that Veselnitskaya was approved by the Department of Homeland Security after a request by the US Attorney's office to let Veselnitskaya in to represent a client in a legal case.

Trump's Personal Lawyer Tells A Stranger, "Watch Your Back , Bitch": After ProPublica ran an article this week detailing Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz's history of unprofessional behavior, a reader sent Kasowitz an email saying, "I believe it is in your interest and the long-term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position advising the President re. pending federal legal matters." Kasowitz replied with four profanity-laden, threatening emails.







In addition to some tweets about his trip to France, the President took to Twitter on Friday morning to talk about health care:

Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O'Care disaster, must happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

.@VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017











