This Is The Strangest, Dumbest Minute Of Basketball We've Seen In A Long Time

WE HONESTLY CAN'T EXPLAIN THIS

​Russia faced off against Spain in the finals of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup a couple days ago, and the game gave us one of the weirdest, dumbest sequences of play we've seen in years at a professional level:

To break things down:

Russia (red) is supposed to score on the basket on the left; Spain (white), the basket on the right. At the 1:17:40 mark, Russia brings the ball down the court and attempts to score on the correct hoop; A Russian player steps out of bounds while rebounding a missed shot, which should give Spain the ball; BUT! A Russian player goes to inbound the ball, and nobody seems to notice, including the referee, who gives her the ball; Presumably so perplexed by the mixup they can't think straight, the Russians inbound the ball and... starts driving down the court the wrong way; A Russian player spots up and drains a three on her own hoop; Finally, everyone wakes up from whatever nap they were taking, and after much deliberation, Spain is awarded the three points.

Yeah, we don't know either.





[H/T Sportscenter]