This Is The Strangest, Dumbest Minute Of Basketball We've Seen In A Long Time

Russia faced off against Spain in the finals of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup a couple days ago, and the game gave us one of the weirdest, dumbest sequences of play we've seen in years at a professional level:
To break things down:
- Russia (red) is supposed to score on the basket on the left; Spain (white), the basket on the right.
- At the 1:17:40 mark, Russia brings the ball down the court and attempts to score on the correct hoop;
- A Russian player steps out of bounds while rebounding a missed shot, which should give Spain the ball;
- BUT! A Russian player goes to inbound the ball, and nobody seems to notice, including the referee, who gives her the ball;
- Presumably so perplexed by the mixup they can't think straight, the Russians inbound the ball and... starts driving down the court the wrong way;
- A Russian player spots up and drains a three on her own hoop;
- Finally, everyone wakes up from whatever nap they were taking, and after much deliberation, Spain is awarded the three points.
Yeah, we don't know either.
[H/T Sportscenter]