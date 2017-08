Whatever else you can say about Russia, it's home to some extremely interesting news bloopers. Most recently, a drunk paratrooper who stumbled into a live shot and, uh, took out his aggressions on the newscaster:

Russian TV's live broadcast from Paratroopers' Day is interrupted by a drunk paratrooper. The inevitable ensues pic.twitter.com/FboPfaDFZT — max seddon (@maxseddon) August 2, 2017

The unwarranted punch is a far cry from our other recent favorite: a big, friendly dog demanding attention from an anchor:

[Via Max Seddon]