Read The Director Of National Intelligence's Damning New Report On Russia's Involvement In The Election

NOT MINCING THEIR WORDS

On Friday afternoon, as the standoff between Donald Trump and the US intelligence community over the role of Russia in the presidential election grows more heated, the office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report that once again fingers the Russian government — and Vladimir Putin in particular — as the responsible party behind the hacks and leaks that hit Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. The key finding:

We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.





Some other key points:

Seeing that Clinton was likely to win, Russia took steps to delegitimize the election, for instance:

Pro- Kremlin bloggers had prepared a Twitter campaign, #DemocracyRIP, on election night in anticipation of Secretary Clinton’s victory, judging from their social media activity.





The leaked files were only one element of the the efforts:

[Russia's] influence campaign otherwise followed a longstanding Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state- funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or “trolls.”





The campaign might have been the result, in part, of a grudge held by Putin:

Putin most likely wanted to discredit Secretary Clinton because he has publicly blamed her since 2011 for inciting mass protests against his regime in late 2011 and early 2012, and because he holds a grudge for comments he almost certainly saw as disparaging him.





On the connection between Russia and Wikileaks:

We assess with high confidence that the GRU relayed material it acquired from the DNC and senior Democratic officials to WikiLeaks. Moscow most likely chose WikiLeaks because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity. Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries.





Russia may have also breached "elements of multiple state or local electoral boards," but:

DHS assesses that the types of systems we observed Russian actors targeting or compromising are not involved in vote tallying.





The report also implicates the state-owned RT network:

S tate-owned Russian media made increasingly favorable comments about President-elect Trump as the 2016 US general and primary election campaigns progressed while consistently offering negative coverage of Secretary Clinton.





You can read the full report below:





[Office of the Director of National Intelligence]



