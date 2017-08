It may not be the real Royal Rumble, but it's a fun, rollicking performance improvised by comedian Tim Hann Rivera and a few other fellows on a New York City M train.

The first ever NYC subway Royal Rumble! 😂 Did @HulkHogan capture the gold or did @TheRock retain his title? @ShawnMichaels @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/ooBiFLVSY6 — Tim Hann Rivera (@Timhannrivera) August 2, 2017

And while it's fun to watch guys decked in wrestling gear throw each other around and knock each other out on the subway, it's almost as fun to watch the commuters react (or, to be precise, not react) to all the mayhem that's unfolding around them.

[Via Twitter]