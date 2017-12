Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has famously said that Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, a Muslim, shouldn't be able to serve in Congress. So perhaps it's unsurprising that Ted Crockett, a spokesman for the Moore campaign, doesn't know that not all politicians use a Christian Bible for their swearing in.

The result, this interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, is simultaneously hilarious, sad and concerning:

when a Moore spox takes 8 seconds to answer a Q.... pic.twitter.com/6zACEkEjqR — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 12, 2017

[Via Eric Boehlert]