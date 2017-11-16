Roy Moore Just Had A Press Conference And It Was A Disaster

Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who's now facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, held a wild press conference with supporters and religious leaders today.
The presser started with religious leaders defending and supporting Moore. One said Moore was being unfairly targeted because he has consistently fought against "LGBT indoctrination."
To whoops and hollers, Moore claimed that the misconduct and assault allegations against him were orchestrated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for him to "step down."
His supporters laughed when he joked that he'd finally unified Republicans and Democrats.
Ironically, Moore called for bringing "moral value" back to the US.
Moore also thought it was appropriate to throw a hemorrhoid joke in there.
The press conference ended explosively, with Moore supporters screaming at reporters after they asked questions about the assault allegations. Moore eventually left the room without responding to any inquiries.