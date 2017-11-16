Roy Moore Just Had A Press Conference And It Was A Disaster

NOT THE TIME FOR HEMORRHOID JOKES

Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who's now facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, held a wild press conference with supporters and religious leaders today.

The presser started with religious leaders defending and supporting Moore. One said Moore was being unfairly targeted because he has consistently fought against "LGBT indoctrination."

Roy Moore supporters say he is a “target” because he has fought bathroom bills and LGBT indoctrination in schools. pic.twitter.com/gnvk4p55B7 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 16, 2017

To whoops and hollers, Moore claimed that the misconduct and assault allegations against him were orchestrated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for him to "step down."

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore: "I'll tell you who needs to step down: that's Mitch McConnell." https://t.co/Kdzx2R3eJ2 pic.twitter.com/8o8QkigAY1 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 16, 2017

His supporters laughed when he joked that he'd finally unified Republicans and Democrats.

Roy Moore: I have unified the Democrats and the Republicans in fighting against me, “because they don’t want me there” https://t.co/zgU1uTzExo pic.twitter.com/Hgwy190x4I — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 16, 2017

Ironically, Moore called for bringing "moral value" back to the US.

WATCH: Alleged child molester Roy Moore says, unironically, "We need moral values back in our country." pic.twitter.com/bmzs384Ign — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2017

Moore also thought it was appropriate to throw a hemorrhoid joke in there.



Roy Moore...makes a hemorrhoids joke. pic.twitter.com/spAe5mz6fQ — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 16, 2017

The press conference ended explosively, with Moore supporters screaming at reporters after they asked questions about the assault allegations. Moore eventually left the room without responding to any inquiries.



Roy Moore’s reaction when reporters asked about molestation accusations. He left the press conference. Asked for questions on the “issues” pic.twitter.com/BIh0SQUwWi — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 16, 2017







