Actress Rose McGowan Suspended From Twitter After Calling Out Weinstein And Affleck — Here's What You Need To Know

On Thursday, actress Rose McGowan shared a screenshot on Instagram showing that she had been temporarily suspended from Twitter after she has vocally called out Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck and others in the movie industry following the wave of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against Weinstein. McGowan has been a vocal activist for women's rights in Hollywood and was reportedly harassed by Weinstein herself. Here's what you need to know.
McGowan Was Temporarily Suspended For 'Violating Twitter Rules'
Early Thursday morning, McGowan shared a screenshot to Instagram showing she had been suspended from Twitter for violating Twitter rules. She also emailed Mic editor Evan Katz.
McGowan did not share what rule or tweet specifically triggered the complaint.
McGowan Has Recently Criticized High Profile Hollywood Figures Following The Harvey Weinstein Scandal
In the wake of the torrent of accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein, McGowan has provided a consistent stream of critical tweets against Hollywood figures. Wednesday, McGowan attracted particular attention after calling out Ben Affleck for claiming he didn't know about Weinstein's behavior. McGowan claims that Affleck disclosed to her that he knew about Weinstein's behavior years ago.
McGowan also called out Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob:
Twitter Says McGowan's Account Was Suspended Because She Posted A Phone Number
Twitter has now lifted the suspension and responded that it suspended McGowan's account because she posted a private phone number:
Twitter rules cover everything from harassment, to terroristic threats to hate speech and are often criticized for being selectively enforced.
Users have been quick to point out Twitter's apparent double standard in its application of the rules.
McGowan Was Reportedly Assaulted By Weinstein
In its first Weinstein report last week, The Times wrote that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival.
Last year, McGowan tweeted that she was raped by an unnamed studio head.
McGowan Has Been An Outspoken Feminist Activist For Years
McGowan has been actively combating sexism in Hollywood for years. In 2015, she was fired by her agent for calling out a sexist casting call.
Afterwards, McGowan became increasingly public and active in fighting misogyny in Hollywood, speaking out in places like ABC and BuzzFeed about "assembling an army" to tackle sexism in the industry.