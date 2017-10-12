Actress Rose McGowan Suspended From Twitter After Calling Out Weinstein And Affleck — Here's What You Need To Know

On Thursday, actress Rose McGowan shared a screenshot on Instagram showing that she had been temporarily suspended from Twitter after she has vocally called out Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck and others in the movie industry following the wave of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against Weinstein. McGowan has been a vocal activist for women's rights in Hollywood and was reportedly harassed by Weinstein herself. Here's what you need to know.

McGowan Was Temporarily Suspended For 'Violating Twitter Rules'

Early Thursday morning, McGowan shared a screenshot to Instagram showing she had been suspended from Twitter for violating Twitter rules. She also emailed Mic editor Evan Katz.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

McGowan did not share what rule or tweet specifically triggered the complaint.

McGowan Has Recently Criticized High Profile Hollywood Figures Following The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

In the wake of the torrent of accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein, McGowan has provided a consistent stream of critical tweets against Hollywood figures. Wednesday, McGowan attracted particular attention after calling out Ben Affleck for claiming he didn't know about Weinstein's behavior. McGowan claims that Affleck disclosed to her that he knew about Weinstein's behavior years ago.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan also called out Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob:

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Twitter Says McGowan's Account Was Suspended Because She Posted A Phone Number

Twitter has now lifted the suspension and responded that it suspended McGowan's account because she posted a private phone number:

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017





Twitter rules cover everything from harassment, to terroristic threats to hate speech and are often criticized for being selectively enforced.

Users have been quick to point out Twitter's apparent double standard in its application of the rules.



K but @realDonaldTrump literally tweeted about "Little Rocket Man" not being around for much longer. Does war fall under the threats bullet? https://t.co/BG2CAYwavr — 😈☠️ HayDOOM ☠️😈 (@dont_bhayden) October 12, 2017

McGowan Was Reportedly Assaulted By Weinstein

In its first Weinstein report last week, The Times wrote that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival.



Last year, McGowan tweeted that she was raped by an unnamed studio head.

McGowan Has Been An Outspoken Feminist Activist For Years

McGowan has been actively combating sexism in Hollywood for years. In 2015, she was fired by her agent for calling out a sexist casting call.

I just got fired by my wussy acting agent because I spoke up about the bullshit in Hollywood. Hahaha. #douchebags #awesome #BRINGIT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 25, 2015

Afterwards, McGowan became increasingly public and active in fighting misogyny in Hollywood, speaking out in places like ABC and BuzzFeed about "assembling an army" to tackle sexism in the industry.



