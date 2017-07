​We've never been sadder that Vine died than this moment, when we found the most loop-able video ever — it's absolutely hypnotic and we can't stop watching:

Fuckig hate hay bails @alseymour_ @jackcashmore @connor_pyke @ellis1565 A post shared by Harry Connell (@conndogo) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

The last time a video made us gasp like this was the deer taking down a cross-country runner (which holds up).

Don't mess with hay bales, friends.





[Via Mashable]