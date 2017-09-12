Here's What You Need To Know About The Rohingya People Fleeing Violence In Myanmar

​Since August 25, an untold number of minority Muslims have been slaughtered by security forces in Myanmar, and hundreds of thousands have escaped to neighboring Bangladesh. The UN calls the violence "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing," but Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has refused to speak out against the violence and refuses to allow international peacekeepers into the country. Here's what's going on.

The Rohingya People Are A Muslim Ethnic Minority Who Have Lived In Myanmar For Generations

The Rohingya people are a long-persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, a majority Buddhist country.

The Rohingya are one of Myanmar's many ethnic minorities and say they are descendants of Arab traders and other groups who have been in the region for generations.

But Myanmar's government denies them citizenship and sees them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — a common attitude among many Burmese.

[BBC News]





Due to the fact that they're not recognized as citizens in Myanmar under a 1982 law, the Rohingya have had their rights curtailed and faced many violent crackdowns over the years.

[T]heir rights to study, work, travel, marry, practice their religion and access health services have been and continue to be restricted. The Rohingya cannot vote and even if they jump through the citizenship test hoops, they have to identify as "naturalised" as opposed to Rohingya, and limits are placed on them entering certain professions like medicine, law or running for office.

Since the 1970s, a number of crackdowns on the Rohingya in Rakhine State have forced hundreds of thousands to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, as well as Malaysia, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. During such crackdowns, refugees have often reported rape, torture, arson and murder by Myanmar security forces.

[Al Jazeera]

On August 25, Rohingya Militants Attacked Myanmar Security Forces And Were Roundly Defeated

The latest round of violence began on August 25, when a Rohingya militant group called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, attacked police stations and an army base in Rakhine province.

Ethnic Rohingya militants in western Burma launched overnight attacks on more than two dozen police and border outposts, leaving 12 security personnel and 59 Rohingya dead, the government said Friday, in a dramatic escalation of fighting in the troubled region...

Police fought off groups of as many as 100 Rohingya attackers armed with guns, machetes and homemade grenades. The captured weapons were shown in photos posted online by the government.

[Associated Press]

Myanmar Soldiers Responded With Disproportionate Force

Myanmar soldiers have reportedly responded to the ARSA attack with a scorched-earth campaign of murder, rape and arson against Rohingya citizens. First-hand accounts from the border describe unspeakable violence.

"They're killing children," Matthew Smith, the chief executive of a human rights group called Fortify Rights, told me after interviewing refugees on the Bangladesh border. "In the least, we're talking about crimes against humanity."

"My two nephews, their heads were cut off," one Rohingya survivor told Smith. "One was 6 years old and the other was 9."

Other accounts describe soldiers throwing infants into a river to drown, and decapitating a grandmother.

[The New York Times]





On Friday, Amnesty International reported that Myanmar soldiers were planting landmines along the Bangladesh border in an apparent effort to hurt and kill Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar's security forces planted internationally banned antipersonnel landmines along its border with Bangladesh which have seriously injured at least three civilians, including two children, and reportedly killed one man in the past week, Amnesty International confirmed today.

Based on interviews with eyewitnesses and analysis by its own weapons experts, Amnesty International has documented what seems to be targeted use of landmines along a narrow stretch forming part of the north-western border of Rakhine State...

[Amnesty International]

The Rohingya Militant Group Called For A Ceasefire, But Myanmar Refused To Acknowledge It

ARSA, the Rohingya militant group, declared a ceasefire over the weekend, but the Myanmar government refused to acknowledge it, saying that they "have no policy to negotiate with terrorists."

Rohingya militants, known as Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, issued a statement Saturday, saying "offensive military operations" would be paused until October 9 to give access to aid groups.

The statement called on the Myanmar government to do the same to address the "humanitarian crisis" unfolding in the state. However in response to a request for comment on the ceasefire, Zaw Htay, the spokesman for the office of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, told CNN they would not be accepting the offer.



[CNN]

More Than 300,000 Rohingya People Have Fled Burma Since Late August

Since August 25, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are estimated to have fled into Bangladesh — with the number of new refugees climbing by the day.

The UN estimates that some 313,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar’s Rakhine state since the latest bout of violence began on August 25.

According to reports from those arriving, there are countless more still trapped in Myanmar trying to flee, or making their way through difficult terrain to reach the Bangladeshi border.