Here's What You Need To Know About The Rohingya People Fleeing Violence In Myanmar

Since August 25, an untold number of minority Muslims have been slaughtered by security forces in Myanmar, and hundreds of thousands have escaped to neighboring Bangladesh. The UN calls the violence "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing," but Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has refused to speak out against the violence and refuses to allow international peacekeepers into the country. Here's what's going on.
The Rohingya People Are A Muslim Ethnic Minority Who Have Lived In Myanmar For Generations
The Rohingya people are a long-persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, a majority Buddhist country.
The Rohingya are one of Myanmar's many ethnic minorities and say they are descendants of Arab traders and other groups who have been in the region for generations.
But Myanmar's government denies them citizenship and sees them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — a common attitude among many Burmese.
[BBC News]
Due to the fact that they're not recognized as citizens in Myanmar under a 1982 law, the Rohingya have had their rights curtailed and faced many violent crackdowns over the years.
[T]heir rights to study, work, travel, marry, practice their religion and access health services have been and continue to be restricted. The Rohingya cannot vote and even if they jump through the citizenship test hoops, they have to identify as "naturalised" as opposed to Rohingya, and limits are placed on them entering certain professions like medicine, law or running for office.
Since the 1970s, a number of crackdowns on the Rohingya in Rakhine State have forced hundreds of thousands to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, as well as Malaysia, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. During such crackdowns, refugees have often reported rape, torture, arson and murder by Myanmar security forces.
On August 25, Rohingya Militants Attacked Myanmar Security Forces And Were Roundly Defeated
The latest round of violence began on August 25, when a Rohingya militant group called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, attacked police stations and an army base in Rakhine province.
Ethnic Rohingya militants in western Burma launched overnight attacks on more than two dozen police and border outposts, leaving 12 security personnel and 59 Rohingya dead, the government said Friday, in a dramatic escalation of fighting in the troubled region...
Police fought off groups of as many as 100 Rohingya attackers armed with guns, machetes and homemade grenades. The captured weapons were shown in photos posted online by the government.
Myanmar Soldiers Responded With Disproportionate Force
Myanmar soldiers have reportedly responded to the ARSA attack with a scorched-earth campaign of murder, rape and arson against Rohingya citizens. First-hand accounts from the border describe unspeakable violence.
"They're killing children," Matthew Smith, the chief executive of a human rights group called Fortify Rights, told me after interviewing refugees on the Bangladesh border. "In the least, we're talking about crimes against humanity."
"My two nephews, their heads were cut off," one Rohingya survivor told Smith. "One was 6 years old and the other was 9."
Other accounts describe soldiers throwing infants into a river to drown, and decapitating a grandmother.
On Friday, Amnesty International reported that Myanmar soldiers were planting landmines along the Bangladesh border in an apparent effort to hurt and kill Rohingya refugees.
Myanmar's security forces planted internationally banned antipersonnel landmines along its border with Bangladesh which have seriously injured at least three civilians, including two children, and reportedly killed one man in the past week, Amnesty International confirmed today.
Based on interviews with eyewitnesses and analysis by its own weapons experts, Amnesty International has documented what seems to be targeted use of landmines along a narrow stretch forming part of the north-western border of Rakhine State...
The Rohingya Militant Group Called For A Ceasefire, But Myanmar Refused To Acknowledge It
ARSA, the Rohingya militant group, declared a ceasefire over the weekend, but the Myanmar government refused to acknowledge it, saying that they "have no policy to negotiate with terrorists."
Rohingya militants, known as Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, issued a statement Saturday, saying "offensive military operations" would be paused until October 9 to give access to aid groups.
The statement called on the Myanmar government to do the same to address the "humanitarian crisis" unfolding in the state.
However in response to a request for comment on the ceasefire, Zaw Htay, the spokesman for the office of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, told CNN they would not be accepting the offer.
[CNN]
More Than 300,000 Rohingya People Have Fled Burma Since Late August
Since August 25, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are estimated to have fled into Bangladesh — with the number of new refugees climbing by the day.
The UN estimates that some 313,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar’s Rakhine state since the latest bout of violence began on August 25.
According to reports from those arriving, there are countless more still trapped in Myanmar trying to flee, or making their way through difficult terrain to reach the Bangladeshi border.
[UNHCR]
The new refugees join an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 Rohingya refugees who were already living in camps in Bangladesh, having fled previous outbursts of violence (including 85,000 who fled conflict in Rakhine just last October).
Myanmar's De Facto Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, Has Refused To Condemn The Violence Against The Rohingya
Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 "for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" in Myanmar. She is now the state counsellor of Myanmar. The position was created in 2016 to allow her to play a bigger role in government; she is barred from becoming president since she is technically considered a British citizen. As state counsellor, she doesn't have power over the military, but she is considered the de facto civilian leader of Myanmar, and she has a long history of accommodating anti-Rohingya hatred within her country.
In a 2013 interview with the BBC, Suu Kyi refused numerous opportunities to condemn a group of hardline monks who were spreading hatred against the country's Muslims. Suu Kyi did not object when, before the 2015 election, election authorities decided that Rohingya Muslims would be summarily denied the right to vote. Her party even purged its party list of Muslim candidates, in what was widely interpreted as an attempt to defuse criticism from the country's Buddhist hardliners.
Aung San Suu Kyi has continued to downplay the violence and blame the Rohingya in the wake of the latest crisis.
Hundreds are believed to have been killed, but Daw Suu has not criticized the slaughter. Rather, she blamed international aid groups and complained about "a huge iceberg of misinformation" aiming to help "the terrorists" — presumably meaning the Rohingya.
When a Rohingya woman bravely recounted how her husband had been shot dead and how she and three teenage girls had been gang-raped by soldiers, Daw Suu’s Facebook page mocked the claims as "fake rape."
Multiple Nobel Peace Prize Recipients Have Urged Aung San Suu Kyi To Do What She Can To Stop The Violence
Malala Yousefzai, the Pakistani education advocate who became the youngest person ever to receive a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, issued a statement on Twitter last week calling for Myanmar to stop the violence and to give citizenship to the Rohingya. Yousefzai also called on Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn the violence against the Rohingya, writing:
Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Anglican priest who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for fighting apartheid in South Africa, published an open letter to Aung San Suu Kyi on Twitter a few days later, writing,
We know that you know that human beings may look and worship differently — and some may have greater firepower than others — but none are superior and none inferior...
My dear sister: If the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence, the price is surely too steep. A country that is not at peace with itself, that fails to acknowledge and protect the dignity and worth of all its people, is not a free country...
As we witness the unfolding horror we pray for you to be courageous and resilient again. We pray for you to speak out for justice, human rights and the unity of your people. We pray for you to intervene in the escalating crisis and guide your people back toward the path of righteousness.
The 14th Dalai Lama, who won the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize for his peaceful efforts to free Tibet, hasn't explicitly called out Aung San Suu Kyi, but he did tell journalists that the Buddha would have helped the Rohingya.
Speaking to journalists in North India, the Tibetan spiritual leader expressed his grief over the ongoing violence inside Buddhist-majority Myanmar on Friday, saying the Buddha would have "definitely helped" the Rohingya.
"They should remember, Buddha, in such circumstances, Buddha (would have) definitely helped those poor Muslims. So, still I feel that (it's) so very sad ... so sad," he told reporters.
[CNN]
A UN Human Rights Official Has Called The Violence 'A Textbook Example Of Ethnic Cleansing'
The top United Nations human rights official said on Monday that the latest violence amounts to ethnic cleansing and called on Myanmar's government to end the military retaliation.
In an address to the UN human rights council in Geneva, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein denounced the "brutal security operation" against the Rohingya in Rakhine state, which he said was "clearly disproportionate" to insurgent attacks carried out last month.
"I call on the government to end its current cruel military operation, with accountability for all violations that have occurred, and to reverse the pattern of severe and widespread discrimination against the Rohingya population," Hussein said.
"The situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."