​On Thursday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket delivered 10 satellites into space, but it also confused the hell out of a bunch of people in the southwest, and for good reason. It looks like something out of an alien movie:

😂😂😂 #SpaceX gotta give a better Public notice... I aint know if this was a Rocket, aliens, Santa Claus, or North Korea pic.twitter.com/3kbPsTLiJb — JuJu Tha G (@JuJuThaG) December 23, 2017

What did I just witness?? pic.twitter.com/JsHfqTsxm0 — Danny United (@dannyunited) December 23, 2017





Thanks @passantino for explaining what this was. I thought/hoped the aliens had finally come for us 👽 pic.twitter.com/XSOgbdnQNz — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) December 23, 2017

On Sunday, October 30, 1938, Orson Welles narrated a radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds.” Some people didn’t realize it was a fictional story and FREAKED out.

Tonight, Elon Musk gave is this. pic.twitter.com/aoki9xVQmy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 23, 2017

Given the recent revelations about the Pentagon's UFO program and "unexplained alloys," we can't entirely blame people for thinking aliens had arrived.