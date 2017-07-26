Robbers Get Owned By Some Unexpectedly Sturdy Jewelry Cases

It's one thing to come away from a robbery attempt empty-handed. It's another thing to have millions of people laughing at you because you were bested by some jewelry cases, like these would-be thieves in Shah Alam, Malaysia:
[Via Storyful]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
It's one thing to come away from a robbery attempt empty-handed. It's another thing to have millions of people laughing at you because you were bested by some jewelry cases, like these would-be thieves in Shah Alam, Malaysia:
[Via Storyful]