BRUSHING THE PORK AND BEANS OUT

Rivers Cuomo is an awkward and goofy rock icon. He's going to do the things he wants to do. He ain't got a thing to prove to you. And on September 24, 2010 he wanted to do this:





Totally normal. We all like to feel clean, right?

But almost six years later when the Weezer frontman sent out a strange tweet, a mystery seems to begin to unravel:

Brushing my teeth with Perrier. — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) March 24, 2016





What was he brushing with on that fateful September day in 2010?

We may never know.