A FACEFUL OF SAND DOLLARS Riding Your Racing Bike Onto A Beach Is A Bad Idea Digg Jul 13 2017, 2:17 PM 2 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain We're not sure how these guys convinced their friend to try this, but he's a good sport: Takin this speed wagon offroad! #cyclescorp #onyourleft #skrrt A post shared by Kookslams (@kookslams) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT [Via Kookslams] Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.