Rick Perry Accidently Makes A Sex Joke, And Other Highlights From His Confirmation Hearing

Ex-Texas-governor Rick Perry is Donald Trump's nominee for the Secretary of the Department of Energy — which is ironic as he proposed eliminating the department during his presidential run in 2012. Despite that, Perry's confirmation hearing has generally been tame. Here are the highlights.

Perry Renounces His Past Statements On The DOE

In his introduction, Perry addressed the elephant in the room — his previous campaign statement that he would eliminate the very department he's been nominated to lead, saying "I regret recommending [the department's] elimination."

Perry also was quick say that his current belief is that climate change is real and that "some of it is caused by manmade activity...the question is how we address it in a thoughtful way."





Perry Will Not Count Out Future Nuclear Testing

Donald Trump has alarmed many with his statements endorsing increased nuclear weapons production. As Secretary of Energy, Perry would be in control of managing the nation's nuclear weapons and their testing. In response to Trump's assertions about weapons, Sanders asked Perry if he would vow not to test nuclear weapons. Perry would not make that promise, but said "if we don't ever have to test another nuclear weapon that would be a good thing."





Maybe They'll Forget?

Today, a report came out that said the Trump team wants to make massive cuts the DOE, including to its efficiency and environmental technology research initiatives. When asked if he supports these cuts, Perry jokingly responded "maybe they'll have the same experience that I had and forget that they said that," suggesting a hope that funding is not cut to the department.





That Awkward Sex Joke

In a slightly awkward, but still funny exchange, Al Franken and Perry got lost in innuendo. Franken started by asking "did you enjoy meeting me [in my office]?" Perry's response was a little more suggestive than he may have intended.





