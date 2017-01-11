 YouTube
EXXON DON

Just The Important Stuff From Exxon Exec Rex Tillerson's Confirmation Hearing

On Wednesday, the Senate began its confirmation hearing of Exxon Mobil executive Rex Tillerson (watch it live here). The choice of the businessman with no government experience has recently come under scrutiny after it was revealed that Exxon appears to have made legally questionable trades with countries under sanction, such as Iran. Here's the important stuff from Tillerson's hearing. 

We'll be updating this post as the hearing unfolds. 

Marco Rubio Digs Into Tillerson Over Russia

Marco Rubio didn't mince words when he grilled Tillerson on his stances on Russia. After extensive reporting on Tillerson's genial relationship with Vladamir Putin, Rubio made a point to excavate Tillerson's commitments. In a tense exchange, Rubio asked Tillerson whether or not he'd call Putin a war criminal:

 

Rubio went on to ask about Russia's noted history of political assassination, to which Tillerson responded: "these things happen."

 

You can watch their entire exchange below.

 YouTube

 

A Lot Of Protesting

Within just the first few hours of Tillerson's confirmation hearing, at least three separate protesters interrupted the businessman. 

 YouTube



Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

