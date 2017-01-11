Just The Important Stuff From Exxon Exec Rex Tillerson's Confirmation Hearing

On Wednesday, the Senate began its confirmation hearing of Exxon Mobil executive Rex Tillerson (watch it live here). The choice of the businessman with no government experience has recently come under scrutiny after it was revealed that Exxon appears to have made legally questionable trades with countries under sanction, such as Iran. Here's the important stuff from Tillerson's hearing.

Marco Rubio Digs Into Tillerson Over Russia

Marco Rubio didn't mince words when he grilled Tillerson on his stances on Russia. After extensive reporting on Tillerson's genial relationship with Vladamir Putin, Rubio made a point to excavate Tillerson's commitments. In a tense exchange, Rubio asked Tillerson whether or not he'd call Putin a war criminal:

Pretty stunning exchange here—



Rubio: "Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?"



Tillerson: "I would not use that term." pic.twitter.com/9uyzktZRgg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2017

Rubio went on to ask about Russia's noted history of political assassination, to which Tillerson responded: "these things happen."

. @marcorubio: "Do you believe that Putin & his cronies are responsible for ordering the murder of countless dissidents?" pic.twitter.com/BzuGBnBTEV — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 11, 2017

You can watch their entire exchange below.



A Lot Of Protesting

Within just the first few hours of Tillerson's confirmation hearing, at least three separate protesters interrupted the businessman.







