The Most Eyebrow-Raising Stuff Republicans Have Said About Their Tax Plan

The Democratic sweep in Tuesday's state elections have cast Trump and the Republican Congress' attempt to pass tax reform into doubt. But based on what Trump and Republicans are saying, tax reform is going to happen one way or another, because the wealthy will be angry if it doesn't.

Here are a some of the most eyebrow-raising things they've said (admitted?) recently:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC): We Won't Get Donations If We Don't Pass Tax Reform

On Thursday, Graham essentially admitted that passing tax reform is designed to appease wealthy GOP donors:

Lindsey Graham says “the financial contributions will stop” if tax reform fails. — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) November 9, 2017



Rep. Chris Collins (NY): Donors Are About To Shut Us Off If We Don't Do This

New York Congressman Chris Collins, who has hitched his wagon to Trump from the start, said pretty much the same thing earlier this week:

.@RepChrisCollins (R-NY) on tax reform: "My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don’t ever call me again.'" — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) November 7, 2017





President Trump: We Have To Get Rid Of The Estate Tax To Help The Rich (Myself Included)

NBC News reported that in a call to Senate Democrats, Trump said that the estate tax (which is levied on inherited assets of the wealthy) repeal was aimed at helping the wealthy:

President Donald Trump called 12 Senate Democrats Tuesday, hoping to sway them in favor of the Republican tax cut bill, and told them he would personally "get killed" financially by the GOP bill. He said the wealthy need a repeal of the estate tax, according to multiple people who were present. "My accountant called me and said 'you're going to get killed in this bill,'" the president said during a phone call from his trip in South Korea. He was apparently trying to increase Democratic support by claiming the bill would hurt wealthy taxpayers like himself, making the point that only the repeal of the estate tax would provide him any benefit.

[NBC News]



White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn: CEOs Are The Ones Who Are Excited About This

In an interview with John Harwood on CNBC, former Goldman Sachs CEO Gary Cohn identified the group that's "most excited" about the tax reform plan:

Harwood: You, I imagine, are the point person in the White House for big CEOs because you come from their world, they know you. What are you hearing from them right now? Cohn: The most excited group out there are big CEOs, about our tax plan. They all tell me how they excited they are to get a tax plan that makes the United States competitive, makes it so they can grow their business domestically, makes it so they can — actually pay wages here.

[CNBC]





Cohn, Again: Only Dumb Rich People Don't Evade The Estate Tax Anyway

To try to sell the plan, Cohn explained to Senate Dems earlier this year that the wealthy just use tax lawyers to avoid the estate tax, which is a reason to repeal the tax entirely:

In a meeting with a group of Senate Democrats this year, according to people who were present, Mr. Cohn jokingly dismissed concerns about the wisdom and cost of repealing the estate tax, remarking, “Only morons pay the estate tax.” A source close to Mr. Cohn denied that he had used the word, saying he had been referring to "rich people with really bad tax planning."

[New York Times]



