What To Read About The Sweeping Tax Reform Republicans Are About To Pass

The Senate may vote on a Republican tax reform bill as soon as tonight, and the bill is likely to pass barring any last-minute defections among Republican senators. If it passes, the bill will not only deliver a legislative victory to President Trump; it will also reshape the America economy in ways both large and small. To understand what's at stake, we've compiled six of the best analyses of the bill and how it will affect Americans rich and poor.

For a helpful if somewhat terrifying overview of the legislation's likely effects, read the New York Times' analysis, which emphasizes how the legislation could affect Americans' ability to afford everything from health insurance to higher education.

With a potentially far-reaching dimension , elements in both the House and Senate bills could constrain the ability of states and local governments to levy their own taxes, pressuring them to limit spending on health care, education, public transportation and social services. In their longstanding battle to shrink government, Republicans have found in the tax bill a vehicle to broaden the fight beyond Washington.

Some measures are barely connected to the realm of taxation, such as the lifting of a 1954 ban on political activism by churches and the conferring of a new legal right for fetuses in the House bill — both on the wish list of the evangelical right.

If you're not a policy wonk, you might think that the idea of growing the economy for everyone by giving top earners and corporations tax cuts seems pretty reasonable. Bloomberg Businessweek's Peter Coy takes the theory behind trickle-down economics seriously and explains why cutting taxes for the rich helps the rich and only the rich.

[Y]ou don't need a Ph.D. in economics to see that something's wrong with trickle-down theory. If it were true, inequality would be self-limiting. As soon as the rich started getting richer, wealth would cascade like the Niagara down to the benighted lower classes. Instead, the gap between rich and poor keeps growing.

Galbraith, in 1982, pointed out the asymmetry of trickle-down theory, which contends that poor people don't work more because the safety net is too comfortable, while well-off people don’t work more because their taxes are too high. Mischievously, he described trickle-down theory as follows: "The poor do not work because they have too much income; the rich do not work because they do not have enough income. You expand and revitalize the economy by giving the poor less, the rich more." That kind of says it all.

Congressional Republicans won't find much succor if they look for support from the National Review, where former Reagan speechwriter Ben Elliot takes aim at the plan:

Given the historical record — the most powerful economic boom in modern times — it is startling to see today’s Republicans throwing away Reagan’s playbook. Lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent is the GOP’s new Alpha and Omega. The large corporate tax cuts will be permanent, while smaller tax cuts for individuals and families will be temporary. Supporting individuals, families, and small enterprises struggling against the ravages of Obamacare, not to mention years of rising taxes and living costs with no earnings growth, is not a priority.

It's clear that the Republican tax plan represents a transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich. What's less obvious, but no less true, is that it also represents a transfer of wealth from the young to the old. The Atlantic's Ronald Brownstein minces no words about "the generational implications of the tax legislation" in this short but powerful essay.

One of 21st-century America's central dynamics is that an increasingly non-white workforce will be funding Social Security and Medicare for a rapidly growing number of white seniors as the baby boomers retire. These bills strip the public treasury exactly as that burden is intensifying — and they do so primarily by enriching some of those same boomers. That will steadily heighten pressure to cut those benefit programs.

Tellingly, though, the "Better Way" budget blueprint House Republicans released last year proposed delaying changes in Medicare until 2024, when almost all of the baby boom has already retired. That would leave younger generations, starting with Generation X, to bear most of any future cutbacks—even as they shoulder the costs for the boomers' more generous retirement.

You might think that Republicans have given up on their efforts to repeal Obamacare — unfortunately, you'd be wrong. Vox's star healthcare policy reporter, Sarah Kliff, explains how the bill will surreptitiously deprive millions of Americans of their Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare plans.

The Senate tax bill is expected to trigger a $25 billion annual cut to Medicare, the CBO estimated earlier this month.

The Medicare cuts aren't part of the tax bill itself. Instead, they are mandatory spending cuts that would occur because of the tax bill's $1.5 trillion increase to the deficit. These spending cuts are known as a sequester — and we know what happens to Medicare in a sequester, because it happened just a few years ago.

The tax bill is, we hope it's clear by now, a policy disaster that will hurt all but the very richest Americans. So why aren't people talking about it all the time? New Republic's Alex Shephard explains how Republican lawmakers are capitalizing on ignorance, confusion and the unprecedentedly crowded news cycle to try to push through their unpopular tax bill.

Republicans enjoy two advantages they didn't have when they attempted to repeal Obamacare over the summer. The first is that the last month has featured a number of high-profile, evolving news stories — most notably the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal — that have shifted to new figures on a practically hourly basis. This allows a less explosive issue like tax policy to fly below the radar...



The other advantage is that the effects of the tax reform bill are more complicated than the effects of Obamacare repeal. Obamacare repeal had stark repercussions that activists, politicians, and the media could latch onto: It would cost 24 million people their health insurance. The tax reform bill, meanwhile, effectively sticks middle-class taxpayers with the bill for massive corporate tax cuts after giving those same taxpayers modest income tax decreases. The mechanisms involved are complicated — tax policy combined with the arcane rules of the Senate do not exactly make for thrilling cable news coverage. And because the House and Senate bills are so different, journalists and networks have struggled to convey what's happening.

Just in case you're not scared enough, here's a piece pointing out just how many times throughout history Republicans have tried to pass tax cuts of this scope, and how badly things have turned out each time around.

In 1926, Calvin Coolidge's treasury secretary, Andrew Mellon, one of the world's richest men, pushed through a massive tax cut that would substantially contribute to the causes of the Great Depression. Republican Sen. George Norris of Nebraska said that Mellon himself would reap from the tax bill "a larger personal reduction [in taxes] than the aggregate of practically all the taxpayers in the state of Nebraska." The same is true now of Donald Trump, the Koch Brothers, Sheldon Adelson and other fabulously rich people.

During the 1920s, Republicans almost literally worshiped business. "The business of America," Coolidge proclaimed, "is business." Coolidge also remarked that, "The man who builds a factory builds a temple," and "the man who works there worships there." That faith in the Market as God has been the Republican religion ever since.

