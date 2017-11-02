What To Know About The House Republicans' $1.51 Trillion Tax Reform Bill

On Thursday, the House Republicans released the text of their long-awaited tax reform bill. The big news is that it's not called "The Cut Cut Cut Act," as President Trump reportedly preferred; instead, it bears the relatively staid title "The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act." ​The Republican talking points, however, focus quite a bit more on the "tax cuts" part than the "jobs" part. Here are the main changes in the bill.

For individuals, there will be five federal income tax brackets: 0% (for income below $12,000), 12% (for income between $12,000 and $45,000), 25% (for income between $45,000 and $130,000), 35% (for income between $130,000 and $500,000) and 39.6% (for income above $500,000). Under the current system, there are seven brackets.



The standard deduction will nearly double from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and from $12,700 to $24,000 for couples filing jointly. This will benefit people who don't itemize deductions but make it less advantageous for middle-income people to deduct things like mortgage interest, charitable donations and state and local taxes.



The plan increases the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 per child to $1,600 per child and also provides a new $300 credit " for each parent and non-child dependent."



The estate tax , which Republicans insist on calling the "Death Tax," will end after six years, and in the meantime estates worth up to about $11 million will be exempt from it. (Currently, no family estates worth less than $5.49 million are subject to the estate tax.)



The mortgage interest deduction , which currently applies to mortgages as large as $1 million, will now be capped at $500,000.



The deduction for state and local taxes will now be limited only to state and local property taxes and capped at $10,000. Currently, people can deduct state and local income or sales tax from their federal income taxes, which is beneficial for people who live in high-tax states like New York and California.



The plan repeals the Alternative Minimum Tax, a complicated safeguard intended to prevent wealthy Americans from avoiding paying federal income tax altogether.



Some political reporters identified other aspects of the bill that may prove controversial.



A big change may be in store for those who deduct medical expenses. The talking points outlined by Republicans say the deduction will go away but that families will be made whole by the overall lowering of tax rates and doubling the standard deduction. But those who make heavy use of the medical expense deduction — including many middle-class families — may be opposed to that change.



[The New York Times]

Multinational corporations would no longer be taxed on profits earned overseas, although the plan would establish a minimum tax rate of 10 percent on foreign subsidiaries.



[NPR]

Another provision that's likely to provoke controversy would tax large university endowment income at 1.4 percent. That measure, described by a Republican aide, would apply to schools with assets of more than $100,000 per student. It would exempt small schools, said the aide, who asked not to be named because the bill isn't yet public.



[Bloomberg Politics]

A few popular tax breaks — like pretax retirement savings in 401(k) and IRAs and the ability to deduct charitable donations — go unchanged in the Republican tax plan. The bill is estimated to cost $1.51 trillion over a decade.