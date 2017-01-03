Republicans Are No Longer Killing Congressional Ethics Office — Here's What You Need To Know

THERE ARE STILL TWO MORE YEARS...

On Monday, House Republicans voted in a private session to hobble the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent organization tasked with investigating corruption. But on Tuesday, after intense criticism (and a set of mildly critical tweets by Donald Trump), the Republicans backed down. Here's what you need to know.

In anticipation of the first day of the newly Republican congress, House Republicans voted Monday in a closed-door session to effectively kill the independent ethics office. The full House vote was to occur later on Tuesday. The vote came in the wake of significant speculation about ethical questions surrounding conflicts of interest in the Trump administration:

It also came on the eve of a historic shift in power in Washington, where Republicans control both houses of Congress and where a wealthy businessman with myriad potential conflicts of interest is preparing to move into the White House.

The proposed move would have taken the power to investigate ethics complaints away from what is now an independent body and give it instead to the House-run Ethics Committee:

The proposal would bar the panel from reviewing any violation of criminal law by members of Congress, requiring that it turn over complaints instead to the House Ethics Committee or refer the matter to an appropriate federal law enforcement agency. The House Ethics Committee would also have the power to stop an investigation at any point and bars the ethics office from making any public statements about any matters or hiring any communications staff. And the ethics office would no longer be able to accept or investigate any anonymous reports of alleged wrongdoing by members of Congress.

Despite reported warnings by Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the vote went ahead and passed 199 to 74. As Politico reports, the move was planned and supported by Republicans who felt wronged by the office:

The vote to declaw the OCE was orchestrated by several members who felt they had been wrongfully accused of unethical behavior by the OCE... One of those was Rep. Blake Farenthold, the Texas Republican who was accused by a former staffer of sexual harassment... Rep. Peter Roskam (R-Ill.) also spoke in support of the measure. The Ethics Committee, at the behest of OCE, had probed whether Roskam accepted an impermissible gift when he and his wife traveled to Taiwan in October 2011... Reps. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Steve Pearce (R-N.M.) also vocally supported the amendment. They or their staff had come under OCE's microscope.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Criticized The Move On Twitter

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Trump's incoming press secretary Sean Spicer clarified, however, that Trump's criticism of the House Republicans was one of priorities, not of the actual outcome of the vote:

Trump spox Sean Spicer clarifies Trump is annoyed by the timing of GOP gutting ethics watchdog, not the gutting itself. Via pool: pic.twitter.com/DjAsoW7jEv — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 3, 2017

In another private vote Tuesday morning, Republicans reversed their decision:

The amendment was stripped from a rules package by voice vote, three lawmakers said, in a last-minute meeting called Tuesday as criticism mounted. The controversy over the office that investigates lawmakers’ alleged misconduct was starting to overshadow the opening of the 115th Congress, normally a day of glad-handing as lawmakers bring family members to the floor to join the festivities.

The Office Of Congressional Ethics was created by 2008's Democratic congress after three lawmakers ended up in jail for ethical scandals:

The O.C.E. was borne of a sequence of ethical scandals dating back a decade, including the allegations of bribery against California Republican Duke Cunningham, Louisiana Democrat William Jefferson, and Ohio Republican Bob Ney, all of whom served or are currently serving time for their wrongdoing. But since its inception in 2008, the board has been a source of contention, weathering attacks from congressmen on both sides of the aisle who argue that the investigations conducted by the O.C.E. are unfair and more aggressive than those by the House Ethics Committee.

