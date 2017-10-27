The Fake Cities That Look Real, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The most realistic fake cities, the shifting definition of middle class and the tech myths people still believe.

Look, you should check out Wired's gallery of photographer Gregor Sailer's striking images of fake cities. Chances are you haven't seen anything like it, and what else are we on the web if not to check out things we haven't seen.

But before you go, indulge me for a second. Imagine people living in the cities that Sailer documents. Obviously this is impossible for the ones that rely on cheap facades, but there are some "fake" cities he encounters that are just empty buildings and houses. Let's say the bombs drop tomorrow, and then decades later people find the remains of these "fake cities". Will they be fake to them?

There are just some deeply weird things we do. There are millions of homeless, and yet governments deign to fabricate cities in the middle of nowhere to please world leaders or train soldiers. There is so much dang waste in this world. But at least we have some cool pictures to look at.

[Wired]

We "consider" middle-class to be more of a mindset rather than an economic status. You live in a modest home. You go to a modest job making modest wages doing something necessary but not vital. You cook, but treat yourself to a nice dinner out once in awhile. You do your own maintenance, but are happy to call in an expert when necessary. You're comfortable with buying the store brand but are rarely in fear of going hungry. It's something, even the rich, aspire to be. Accomplished, but humble. Tired, but strong.

Well, surprise, middle class is technically tied to your income. You make somewhere in the middle between the highest earners and the lowest. The Washington Post has a handy calculator that will, based on your income, tell you if you are actually middle class where you live.

Another surprise, what's middle class in one area of the country isn't in another. According to the Post's math, it ranges from $35,000 to $122,500 in annual income. Who among this wide range of incomes would actually consider themselves middle class? If only there was a way to abolish notions of class.

[The Washington Post]

Consumer technology has been around for quite some time. It would be fair to say that our collective tech literacy has grown because of it. We all have phones and computers and cameras and so on.

Despite the inevitable progress of technology, The New York Times believes that there are just some technology myths that won't go away. We're still caught up on specs, we don't know how batteries actually work, we're mad that our old devices shockingly can't run the latest software.

For those that were born during the age of the personal computer, and thus became the family's de facto tech support: Do you wonder if this will be you in a few decades? Will you suddenly be baffled by the technology kids are using these days? Or maybe it'll just be a gradual accumulation of ignorance that slowly, imperceptibly, transforms you into a luddite.

I, for one, eagerly await this. I hope, one day, I can stop paying attention to consumer technology, having thoughts about consumer technology, and just bathe in the decades of knowledge I've already accrued. I can just live out in a cabin, with the things that make sense to me, and wait for the Ultimate Planned Obsolescence to come.

[The New York Times]

It is fun to laugh at the fools on "House Hunters" and "Tiny House Hunters." But Roxane Gay is not exactly laughing. In her incredibly astute essay for Curbed, she points out that there's something off with the people of "Tiny House Hunters."



At the surface, they seem like people who are trying to live modestly. But they are not. They are, more often than not, downsizing so they can satisfy some other outsized ambition. Travel the world. Live "purposefully". Reduce their "footprint."

"House Hunters" is a fun show to watch because there's nothing like watching others go through the humbling, traumatic process of finding a place to live. But it so rarely grapples with realities of such a thing.

[Curbed]







