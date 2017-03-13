In Honor Of Pi Day, Here Are Four Raspberry Pi Projects

Today we celebrate something that’s actually constant: Pi Day. Mathematically steady and true, Pi Day resonates deeply in the pocket protector-lined hearts of all us nerds.



The first Pi Day celebrations included a physicist, an exploratorium and marching in a circle — before the joyful consumption of fruit pies (seriously, Wikipedia even says so). Well, that was back in the 80’s, and since then, Pi Day celebrations received a serious upgrade and lost the fishnets and excessive hairspray. We also lost the clunky computers that would take up entire rooms (ah, nostalgia) and replaced them with pretty much the smallest and sleekest bits of computing power we could whip up with our innovative little fingers. Not ours personally, but you get what we mean.

So what better way to celebrate Pi Day 2017 than with the ultimate melding of technology, math and little stuff: Raspberry Pi 3.

Wait, What’s Raspberry Pi?

If you just epically rolled your eyes, feel free to skip this section. To everyone else, read on friends.

The Raspberry Pi is a tiny computer, approximately the size of a credit card — it simply plugs into your TV, or any other kind of monitor, as well as a keyboard, to provide you powerful computing power.

>You can use it in a wide variety of ways, whether you’re tackling an electronics project or even stuff your desktop usually does: creating spreadsheets, word processing, Interwebs browsing, all of that. But primarily, Raspberry Pi is used for its flexibility — users can get creative with how they want to leverage the computer, meaning people can use Raspberry Pi to learn programming and digital creation.

What kind of cool projects can you get down with? Glad you asked.

You can use Raspberry Pi 3 to:

1. Make your dumb TV a Smart TV

And we’re not talking about giving your Sony a college-level education or anything — you can use Raspberry Pi to add web browsing and other basic computing, including streaming your favorite videos from the Internet.

2. Create your own file storage server

This isn’t actually as complex as it sounds — basically, you can use your Raspberry Pi to help out all your other devices in your house, including general file storage.

3. Start printing wirelessly

Yep, all you need is a Raspberry Pi to transform your old USB-style printer into a fancy schmancy networked printer that every computer in your house can use.

4. Play old-school console games

Because all work and no play is super boring, you can use Raspberry Pi to emulate old school console games — and in this case, the older the better. Think Playstation 1, classic Atari, etc.

Ring in the Pi Day rager with The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle, and learn all the skills you need to master this convenient little computer. You’ll get 21 hours of training, including how to build your own Raspberry Pi robot and even how to apply Raspberry Pi to the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Plus, you can still eat fruit pie — we won’t stop you. We are very pro pie. Pick up this bundle and learn all the ins and outs of coding and creating with Raspberry Pi: get it for $19 — that’s 91% off the usual price of $407.





