Yesterday, after years of fighting, representatives of the US-backed ​Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they've taken back the city of Raqqa from ISIS. ISIS captured Raqqa in 2014 operated from it as a sort of capital city.

After capturing the city in 2014, ISIS forces held a victory parade where a trio of fighters stood on top of a tank as it did a donut. Yesterday, a large group of SDF soldiers did the same thing:

The Three-Year Conflict In Raqqa Began And Ended With Tanks Doing Donuts On Both Sides Share http://content.jwplatform.com/previews/N4SgDy3S-coeAxn20 <iframe src="//content.jwplatform.com/players/N4SgDy3S-coeAxn20.html" width="320" height="260" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe> Share 00:00 00:42 00:42 00:42 Auto

We're not sure what to make of such ostentatious displays of pride on both sides of a long and bloody conflict. Life is strange — and apparently, it can't be that hard to do a donut with a tank.

[Via Vuehub]