What We Know About A Neighbor's Mysterious Assault On Senator Rand Paul

​The weirdest news story to emerge over the past few days was an attack on Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) while he was mowing his lawn in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. The assailant was Paul's next-door neighbor, Rene Boucher, 59, who was subsequently charged with fourth-degree assault. Here's what we know about this still-mysterious crime.

The Attack Was More Brutal Than Initially Reported

Part of what makes this story so strange is that Paul's spokesperson initially played down the extent of his injuries.

Though a spokesperson for Paul said he was “blindsided” by the attack, they added that the senator was "fine" and that the situation was "now a matter for the police." On Sunday, however, Paul's chief of staff told The Washington Post that the injuries the senator sustained were much more severe than initially disclosed: five of his ribs are cracked, his lungs are bruised, and the pain is "considerable" enough that Paul could be unable to fly for some time, potentially upending the upcoming tax-reform debate in Congress.



[Vanity Fair]

Boucher And Paul Have Reportedly Clashed Over Politics Over The Years

The Washington Post identified Boucher as "an anesthesiologist and the inventor of the Therm-a-Vest, a cloth vest partly filled with rice and secured with Velcro straps that is designed to help with back pain." Boucher and Paul, an ophthalmologist, reportedly overlapped working at a local hospital in recent years, and have argued over politics at times.

Jim Bullington, a former member of the city commission, knows both men. He said Sunday that Boucher is divorced and lives alone. Bullington described Boucher as a socialist.

"He's pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way," Bullington said in an interview.

The neighbors had been known to have "heated discussions" about health care, Bullington said, adding that Boucher is an advocate of a national health system.

[The Washington Post]

Boucher's Lawyer Put Out A Vague Statement Denying That The Attack Was Political

Boucher's attorney, Matthew J. Baker, put out a statement claiming that the attack was inspired by "a matter that most people would regard as trivial," which raised more questions than it answered. Baker's statement, in full, reads as follows:

Senator Paul and Dr. Boucher have been next-door neighbors for 17 years. They are also prominent members of the local medical community and worked together when they were both practicing physicians. The unfortunate occurrence of November 3rd has absolutely nothing to do with either's politics or political agendas. It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial. We sincerely hope that Senator Paul is doing well and that these two gentlemen can get back to being neighbors as quickly as possible.

[NBC News]

Sources Tell NBC News That The Attack Was Politically Motivated In Part

Unnamed sources familiar with the attack told NBC News that Paul was wearing headphones when Boucher attacked him, that they subsequently "exchanged words" and that politics may have played a role in the dispute.

The two men had not spoken in several years and a rift between the pair possibly stemmed from Boucher's distaste for Paul's politics, as well as those of his father, former Texas Rep. Ron Paul, a source said.

Paul and Boucher also had a previous disagreement about a property line involving a creek behind the lawmaker's house where Paul's sons would sometimes play, the source added.

[NBC News]

But It Looks Plants — Or Perhaps A Lake — Played A Role, Too

More unnamed sources are telling other reporters that the bad blood between the neighbors stemmed from "some sort of planting or flora issue," or perhaps a strip of land between their properties leading to a body of water or perhaps even leaves being blown from one side of the property line to the other.

Two Kentuckians tell me Rand’s neighborhood fracas stemmed from a dispute over some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 6, 2017

A third Kentuckian sez the dispute revolves around a small strip of land by both props that leads to a man-made lakehttps://t.co/YdzGXsj2Cu — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 6, 2017

Rand Paul and neighbor have been sparring over yard waste and leaves blown on each other's lawns for years, a neighbor tells @DrewGriffinCNN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2017

So was the attack personal? Political? Both? (As they say, the personal is political.) We'll update this post as more details come to light.

