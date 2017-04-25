That Viral Video Of Radiohead Covering 'Gasolina' Isn't Real, But It Is Hilarious

When we came upon this video on Twitter, we really, really wanted it to be real. Radiohead, that serious band that sings serious song and does weird, serious dances, covering Daddy Yankee's ebullient 2004 hit "Gasolina"? Yes, please:

Radiohead covered Gasolina and now they're my favorite band of all time pic.twitter.com/uSA6jYkP03 — 🍣 (@Zareh3000) April 24, 2017





But as with many things that get a lot of retweets and shares, the video is not real. The footage actually comes from a recent show in Berkeley where frontman Thom Yorke got funky to the band's 2003 song "Myxomatosis" (here's the original video from the concert). Twitter user @Zareh3000 then had the brilliant idea to overlay "Gasolina" over it, and voila — Twitter magic.

And you know what? It's great. Sure, it's fake, but Yorke's dancing meshes perfectly with the beat and it's fun to imagine a world where Radiohead is actually writing songs like "Gasolina." So enjoy.





[H/T UPROXX]