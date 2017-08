We begin our story with Ariel, a woman who's been casually dating a man 20 years her junior who will no longer return her calls. The GetUp Crew, a morning radio talk show on Boston's Hot 96.9 made a call to the young man in question. Here we go:





We're not sure if this is real (and dramatic radio phone calls often are not real). And if it is true, it's a shitty story all around. But we listened to the whole thing in awe. Does that make us bad people?

If so, please stay away from our moms.