WHAT IN THE WHAT

Twitter User Chukwuemeka Afigbo posted this absurd video of a soap dispenser with a unique sensibility about who it wants to dispense soap to.







If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Je1C4NW — Chukwuemeka Afigbo (@nke_ise) August 16, 2017

Afigbo wrote in his tweet,

Get your act together soap dispenser engineers. This is a bad look.