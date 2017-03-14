Rachel Maddow To Release Part Of Trump's Tax Returns Tonight

Tuesday evening, Rachel Maddow tweeted that she had obtained Donald Trump's tax returns and that she would be reviewing them on her show at 9PM ET.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.



(Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Maddow subsequently tweeted that she specifically had Donald Trump's form 1040 from 2005.

What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Form 1044 is the personal federal income tax form. In October, The New York Times obtained tax documents showing Trump claiming a $916 million loss in 1955 on his state tax returns. The loss could have theoretically allowed Trump to avoid paying income tax for 18 years. You can review everything that's known about Donald Trump's tax history here.

Throughout Donald Trump's campaign and into his presidency, he has refused to disclose his tax returns because he claimed it would conflict with an audit.

The White House has reportedly responded preemptively to the program with the following figures:

14-Mar-2017 08:29:23 PM - WHITE HOUSE SAYS IN RESPONSE TO MSNBC THAT TRUMP PAID $38 MILLION IN TAXES ON INCOME OF $150 MILLION — Jennifer Ablan (@jennablan) March 15, 2017

UPDATES:

Rachel Maddow says she received return through journalist David Cay Johnston.



