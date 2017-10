BECAUSE IT'S FALL, OBVIOUSLY

​Even though summer weather has been stubbornly clinging on, it is officially fall. Among other things, that means pumpkin is in everything: pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pies, pumpkin condoms and, uh, old cars destroyed by pumpkins:

That's what 1,300 pounds of pumpkin looks like against a car. The pumpkin won. #yxe pic.twitter.com/UxHvq0jONo — Rebekah Lesko (@RebekahLesko) October 15, 2017

Here it is in slow-mo:

The event in Saskatoon, Canada raised $9,000 for a local fund for children's programs.





[Via Mashable]