We're Having Trouble Comprehending How Fast This Indonesian Soccer Player Is

​Being a pro soccer player requires technical skills, but being really, really fast also helps. Take this goal from Terens Puhiri in the Indonesian soccer league, which only required three touches of the ball to get down the entire field and score because Puhiri is so damn fast:

How fast is he going?

Assuming the field is the FIFA-regulated 120 yards in length



Puhiri starts at right around the 35-yard mark (he's around 2 times as far from his goal as the edge of the 18-yard box)



He starts running just after the 69:52 mark



When he takes his touch around the goalkeeper just after the 69:58 mark he's about 30 yards from the opponent's goal.



So in roughly 6 seconds, Puhiri has traveled 55 yards, which works out to about 19 mph. For reference, Usain Bolt averaged about 23.3 mph over his world record 100m sprint — and he had the advantage of not having already played 69 minutes of a soccer game.





[H/T Deadspin]



