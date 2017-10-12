As Trump Threatens To Withdraw Support, Puerto Rico Remains In A State Of Utter Crisis

This morning, President Donald Trump tweeted, "We cannot keep FEMA... in P.R. forever!" He also suggested that the crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria was "largely of their own making" and due to "a total lack of accountability."

Meanwhile, three weeks after Maria, Puerto Rico remains in a state of utter crisis due in part to an inadequate federal response. Here's what's going on.

At Least Dozens And Possibly Hundreds Of People Have Died From The Hurricane

The official death toll from the hurricane is 45, based on deaths that the Institute of Forensic Science has been able to confirm were storm-related. But the true number of deaths caused by the storm or by inadequate relief efforts since the storm is likely much higher, as Vox found by scouring news reports from Puerto Rico.

We searched Google News for reports of deaths in English and Spanish media from Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. We found reports of a total of 81 deaths linked directly or indirectly to the hurricane. Of those, 45 were the deaths certified by the government. The remaining 36 deaths were confirmed by local public officials or funeral directors, according to the reports. We also found another 450 reported deaths, most of causes still unknown, and reports of at least 69 people still missing.



[Vox]

83% Of Puerto Ricans Don't Have Electricity, And 36% Still Don't Have Drinking Water

According to Status PR, the government website that provides updates on essential services in Puerto Rico, 83% of Puerto Ricans do not have electricity, and 45% percent do not have telecommunications service. Meanwhile, 36% of residents still do not have access to clean drinking water. This has led to desperate citizens trying to access any water they can, reportedly including well water a superfund sites.

"There are reports of residents obtaining, or trying to obtain, drinking water from wells at hazardous waste 'Superfund' sites in Puerto Rico," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a release.

Superfund sites are areas contaminated by hazardous industrial waste that have been identified by the EPA as candidates for a federal clean-up program.

[Reuters]

The Washington Post is keeping a visual tracker, based on satellite footage, of where lights are on on the island.

FEMA Has Only Enough Food To Meet One-Tenth Of Puerto Rico's Need

FEMA officials told The Guardian that there is a massive shortage of meals that is getting worse, since FEMA's contract with chef José Andrés' meal network ended on Tuesday.

Officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) say that the government and its partners are only providing 200,000 meals a day to meet the needs of more than 2 million people. That is a daily shortfall of between 1.8m and 5.8m meals.

"We are 1.8 million meals short," said one senior Fema official. "That is why we need the urgency. And it's not going away. We're doing this much today, but it has to be sustained over several months."

[The Guardian]

Hospitals And Treatment Centers Are Unable To Provide Adequate Treatment To Desperate Patients

Thanks to power, fuel and medication shortages — not to mention infrastructure outages that make it difficult for medical workers to get to work — Puerto Rico's hospitals and clinics can't adequately serve people in need of medical treatment.

Seriously ill dialysis patients across Puerto Rico have seen their treatment hours reduced by 25 percent because the centers still lack a steady supply of diesel to run their generators. Less than half of Puerto Rico's medical employees have reported to work in the weeks since the storm, federal health officials said.



Hospitals are running low on medicine and high on patients, as they take in the infirm from medical centers where generators failed. A hospital in Humacao had to evacuate 29 patients last Wednesday — including seven in the intensive care unit and a few on the operating table — to an American military medical ship off the coast of Puerto Rico when a generator broke down.



[The New York Times]

Public Health Experts Are Worried About Outbreaks Of Communicable Diseases

The shortage of clean drinking water is putting people at risk of communicable diseases like conjunctivitis, gastritis and leptospirosis.

Four deaths in Hurricane Maria’s aftermath are being investigated as possible cases of a disease spread by animals' urine, Puerto Rico’s governor said Wednesday amid concerns about islanders' exposure to contaminated water.

A total of 10 people have come down with suspected cases of leptospirosis, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said at a news conference.

[The Washington Post]

Other diseases that are ripe for outbreak under current conditions include scabies and Zika.

Republicans Want To Provide Aid To Puerto Rico In The Form Of Additional Loans

Puerto Rico has an existing $74 billion debt that will be even more difficult to repay after Maria. But instead of forgiving that debt, Republicans in Congress want provide "disaster relief" to Puerto Rico in the form of more loans that will need to be repaid (plus a measly $1.27 billion grant for food stamps).

Puerto Rico will get a loan of $4.9 billion..., money to be used for maintaining basic government operations. President Donald Trump had previously requested that amount in loan form. With practically no tax receipts collected since last month's hurricane destroyed the island — 85 percent of homes remain without power three weeks after the storm — Puerto Rico faces a cash-flow crisis. Officials estimate that the government could run out of money and have to shut down on October 31.



[The Intercept]