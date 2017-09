​Puerto Rico is in a state of crisis following Hurricane Maria's direct hit on the island. Millions of Puerto Ricans are still without power, as this NOAA satellite image of the island at night shows (for reference, a shot of the island before Maria hit is underneath):

For more on the situation on Puerto Rico, we've rounded up the latest news and ways to help here.







[NOAA via Gizmodo]