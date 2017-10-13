Is 'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

This year's DC blockbuster gave Wonder Woman the movie she's deserved for so long — a big budget action film with more CG than you could shake a stick at. Audiences were treated to an simple, sly teaser trailer before all that, one for a movie about Wonder Woman's real-life origins. That film is "Professor Marston & The Wonder Women" (out October 13th), a biopic from writer/director Angela Robinson about the creator of Wonder Woman, William Marston, and his two partners: Elizabeth Holloway Marston and Olive Byrne. Is a polyamorous love story filmed like a conventional biopic romance a winning idea? Here's what the reviews say:



The Story Focuses More On The Relationship Than The Creation Of Wonder Woman

“Professor Marston” opens with William defending his creation to a snappy Connie Britton, playing a crusader for homespun values who has taken major offense at what the doctor is selling kiddos. As William explains what Wonder Woman is really about to Britton and her lackeys, the film slips back in 1928, when so much of it began.



[IndieWire]

Wonder Woman’s modernity has nothing on her creators': a trio of romantic and sexual rebels who embraced queerness, kink, and polyamory decades before even San Francisco did. “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” celebrates the bravery and creativity of Diana Prince’s mastermind and his muses, but with a tepidness toward the complications of their lives.



[The Wrap]

Bill Marston (Luke Evans) maintained a 20-year relationship with two women, his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston (Rebecca Hall) and their mutual lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote). Each woman had two children by Bill, although Olive served as the principal mom. After Bill died at 53 in 1947, Elizabeth and Olive stayed together for four decades, until Olive's death.

[NPR]





The Trio's Chemistry Works On-Screen

The Marstons meet, admire, and analyze Olive, an undergrad goddess with an impressive feminist pedigree. Elizabeth fears the young beauty will steal Bill, but Olive turns out to be smitten with both of them. In fact, the chemistry is stronger between the two women than between Olive and Bill.



[NPR]

Evans is more passive, but he and Hall have fantastic chemistry; you believe they get off on each other’s brains.



[Vulture]

Luke Evans does a swell job bringing Marston to life in a colorful form, but this movie is really far more interested in Elizabeth and Olive, and the actresses completely deliver.



[Collider]

Heathcote is quietly breathtaking as the most recessive, compliant and desired member of the triangle, though she makes it clear, in line with William’s ideas, that Olive’s willingness to be seduced doesn’t make her a fool.



[LA Times]





Rebecca Hall's Elizabeth Is The Standout Role Here

Elizabeth alone emerges into personhood, almost entirely through Hall’s layered portrayal of a woman who gives into her fears more than she’d like. As the practical, pessimistic killjoy, Elizabeth is far from alone in cinema’s sisterhood of female naysayers. Hall makes every twitch of her eye and waver in her voice count when Elizabeth forces herself to hope.



[The Wrap]

She navigates complicated emotional territory as she must weigh the cost that living this kind of life has on her family and children, while also finally finding acceptance in acting on feelings she’s had bottled up inside.



[Collider]

Hall, who can convey intellectual vigor like few other actors, she’s in a class by herself: a ferocious wit one minute, a seething ball of resentment the next. The arc of the movie is hers, as Elizabeth moves from furious self-possession toward a humble assertion of a need she didn’t know existed.



[LA Times]





Evans-As-Professor Marston Isn't All That Woke

What Professor Marston doesn't get — or manage to convey — is that Bill's ideas of bondage-based female power have dated badly. Just because Bill, Elizabeth, and Olive were out-of-sync with their time doesn't mean they were ahead of it. Bill Condon's semi-comic Kinsey struck a more appropriate tone, recognizing the sex researcher's historic significance while not concealing his blunders and quirks. Robinson plays it much safer, sidestepping both Eros and the satirical treatment DISC deserves. It's too bad Professor Marston isn't sexier, but the main problem is that it isn't funnier.



[NPR]



It’s a long way from there to the moment where the Marstons and Olive decide to sleep with one another as a throuple, and the film never convinces us of Elizabeth’s attraction to Olive or Olive’s attraction to William. (William’s attraction to the two women is never in question. “Together, you are the perfect woman,” he tells his wife, in one of several moments when the dialogue and Evans’ screen smarm undercut the professor’s supposed charming roguishness.)



[The Wrap]





The Romance And Kink Works Well Without Being All 'Fifty Shades' About It

Robinson builds tension and romance through a keen eye of who is watching whom, and how each are reflected in each other’s eyes. Once the trio start exploring the world of burlesque costume and knot-tying, there’s an even trickier power dynamic to balance, but Robinson makes it look easy.



[Vulture]

What really stands out about Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is how different the film might have been if it had been made by a male director. The prospect of a threesome relationship could easily be fetishized, especially in the sex scenes, but Robinson is intensely focused on ensuring that every shot and frame reinforce the genuine love these people have for each other. Don’t get me wrong, the love scenes are downright sexy, but there’s no male gaze here—the focus is always on the pleasure of the women, not of the man, and that goes a long way towards expressing the dynamics in play.



[Collider]





The Film Speeds Through The Wonder Woman Stuff, Sadly

Fans eager to see the nuts-and-bolts creation of Diana Prince will likely be left disappointed, though Robinson ably and cleverly shows off the various influences that turned the comic book heroine into even a glimmer in William’s eye.



[IndieWire]

“Professor Marston” unexpectedly falls flat when it comes to the troika’s greatest collaboration: Wonder Woman. Because the film is so preoccupied with William’s sexual fantasies and the internecine conflicts between Olive and Elizabeth, we see little of the cooperative teamwork that it took to get the Amazonian from the professor’s imagination on to the comic-book page. It’s at least an hour before the words “Wonder Woman” are uttered, and most of what we do see of Diana Prince finds her in montages of compromising positions: bound, gagged, and contorted into various shapes, just like in William’s illegal BDSM porn collection. (This was a time when federal laws against obscenity essentially outlawed photos of naked people.)



[The Wrap]

The story of the world’s most famous female superhero, her creators and inspirers, has been told elsewhere, including in Jill Lepore’s book “The Secret History of Wonder Woman.” Ms. Robinson draws on archival sources for her telling and takes some liberties with the historical record, shuffling events around to dovetail with the polymorphous possibilities she’s most interested in.



[The New York Times]

When the story finally gets to the creation of Wonder Woman, the film gets a bit too rushed and the timeline a little muddled, but it’s fascinating to see how the influence of these two strong, confident, and different women quite literally gave birth to a feminist icon.



[Collider]





It's A Wonder This Movie Exists At All — A Story Of Polyamory Presented In Normalized, Quaint Fashion

One of the aims of this movie, a refreshingly different kind of superhero origin story, is to present a tale of bohemian free love and ménage à trois role play in a way that feels entirely natural, even rational. You may long for a more disreputable, less buttoned-up telling, but there is something about this one’s sleek, streamlined conventionality that feels both appropriate and pleasing.



[LA Times]

Even in today’s vastly more tolerant world, that kind of romance à trois — like the unmiss­able thread of bondage, kink, and sexual dominance running through his scantily clad heroine’s plotlines — remains defiantly outside the mainstream. Which may be why director Angela Robinson (D.E.B.S.) puts such a decorous sheen on Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, a tasteful, surprisingly sedate biopic slathered in the traditional signposts of heavy exposition, gold-toned cinematography, and note-perfect period detail.



[Entertainment Weekly]

Robinson films the Marstons’ and Byrne’s story, from their thrilling verbal sparring to their tastefully restrained three-way sex scenes, in a style reminiscent of—for lack of a better term—a late-’90s Miramax release, all glowing golden light behind perfectly coiffed pin curls and mawkish orchestral themes. Think A Beautiful Mind but with bondage instead of schizophrenia, or The Imitation Game but with polyamory and bisexuality instead of homosexuality.



[The A.V. Club]

It’s hard to ignore the power of a story that can package unorthodox concepts in such readymade trappings. That might be the most clever concept of all — turning the unusual and despised into the kind of super-story that could inspire the world’s best hero into being. That’s worth fighting for.



[IndieWire]







TL;DR

The movie gleams and has all the smooth surfaces and persuasive detail of a typical period picture — the fedoras, the rides, the Katharine Hepburn trousers. All that luster, which too often in movies suggests polite manners and drowsily safe entertainment, proves to be a seductive, glossy way into something more satisfyingly complicated.



[The New York Times]





Watch The Trailer



